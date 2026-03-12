ETV Bharat / state

59-Year-Old Landlord Held For Allegedly Poisoning Pregnant Tenant In Balod In Chhattisgarh

Additional Superintendent of Police Monika Thakur said victim had been living in the accused’s house with her mother and siblings for the past three years.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 12, 2026 at 10:53 PM IST

Balod: In a shocking incident, a landlord allegedly killed his tenant, a young woman who had been living in his house with her family. Police said the accused had been sexually exploiting the victim for nearly a year before the incident.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Monika Thakur, the victim had been living in the accused’s house with her mother and siblings for the past three years. About a year ago, the accused allegedly threatened the woman and sexually assaulted her. Since then, he had repeatedly intimidated her and continued to exploit her.

ASP Monika Thakur said that when the woman became pregnant, the accused feared social disgrace and the possibility of being caught. In an attempt to avoid exposure, he allegedly gave her a tablet, saying it was medicine. After consuming it, the woman and the unborn child in her womb died.

Police arrested the accused landlord, who is 59 years old and reportedly of the same age as the victim’s father. After interrogation, he was sent to jail on judicial remand.

Police officials treated the case as a suspicious death and ordered a post-mortem examination. The report confirmed that the woman was pregnant and that her condition worsened after consuming the medicine.

Police registered a case against the accused under serious provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation into the case is underway.

