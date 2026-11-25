58 Candidates File Nomination Papers In Kotia For Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Polls; Political Row Erupts In Odisha
Congress Legislature Party chief Ramchandra Kadam attacked the state government by calling the filing of 58 nominations a sign of inefficiency of the Odisha government.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 3:54 AM IST|
Updated : November 25, 2026 at 4:32 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: The longstanding territorial dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh over the Kotia village clusters saw a political twist following the filing of nominations by 58 candidates for the panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh scheduled for December 2.
As the nomination process ended, it has come to light that 12 nominees have been contesting for the post of Sarpanch and 46 for Ward Member in three panchayats – Ganjeipadar, Phatusineri and Phagunsineri.
As per the nomination process, six nominations have been filed for the post of Sarpanch and 25 for that of Ward Member in Phatusineri and three nominations for Sarpanch and 11 nominations for the post of Ward Member in Phagunsineri. In Ganjeipadar, three nominations were filed for the post of sarpanch and 10 for the post of ward member.
The move has created apprehension within the Odisha administrative and political hierarchy, leading to increased efforts to reach out to the people at the grassroots level in Koraput district. The district authorities are visiting border villages like Neridivalsa, Phatusineri, Phagunasineri, Talasembi, Uparasembi, and Ganjeipadar in order to create awareness among the locals regarding fake voting at different places and misuse of Aadhaar cards.
On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh government is taking steps to ensure that the December 2 polls go off without a hitch. Congress Legislature Party chief Ramchandra Kadam attacked the state government by calling the filing of 58 nominations a sign of inefficiency of the government and demanding the involvement of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the matter.
“This is a big problem for Odisha. While Andhra Pradesh is working to claim Kotia, the Odisha government is backing down. Despite having a 'triple-engine' government, no concrete step has been taken in the Kotia case. We will take up this issue in the Legislative Assembly,” Kadam said.
Pradeep Majhi of BJD considered it unfortunate that 58 people filed nomination papers. Majhi was of the opinion that it is high time that a new approach is adopted rather than an administrative one.
"It is now time that the government comes up with a new strategy that wins the trust of the people of Kotia. It will not be enough to just leave the matter in the hands of the district administration. The problem of Kotia is not just about law and order or the proactive steps taken by the administration, but about winning the trust of the local people," said Majhi.
Ignoring opposition criticism, state BJP leader Manmohan Samal emphasised that all political parties were united in the case of Odisha’s territorial rights. "Kotia belongs to Odisha and all the political parties are united on this. People from Kotia want to be with Odisha," he stated, saying that the locals will prove their loyalty during the panchayat elections in Odisha.
As both states are increasing their administrative presence in view of the December 2 vote, a large number of nominations have drawn attention to the matter of border jurisdiction and gaining the confidence of the people from Kotia through education, healthcare, and employment prospects.
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