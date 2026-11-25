ETV Bharat / state

58 Candidates File Nomination Papers In Kotia For Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Polls; Political Row Erupts In Odisha

Representational image. ( IANS )

Bhubaneswar: The longstanding territorial dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh over the Kotia village clusters saw a political twist following the filing of nominations by 58 candidates for the panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh scheduled for December 2.

As the nomination process ended, it has come to light that 12 nominees have been contesting for the post of Sarpanch and 46 for Ward Member in three panchayats – Ganjeipadar, Phatusineri and Phagunsineri.

As per the nomination process, six nominations have been filed for the post of Sarpanch and 25 for that of Ward Member in Phatusineri and three nominations for Sarpanch and 11 nominations for the post of Ward Member in Phagunsineri. In Ganjeipadar, three nominations were filed for the post of sarpanch and 10 for the post of ward member. The move has created apprehension within the Odisha administrative and political hierarchy, leading to increased efforts to reach out to the people at the grassroots level in Koraput district. The district authorities are visiting border villages like Neridivalsa, Phatusineri, Phagunasineri, Talasembi, Uparasembi, and Ganjeipadar in order to create awareness among the locals regarding fake voting at different places and misuse of Aadhaar cards. On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh government is taking steps to ensure that the December 2 polls go off without a hitch. Congress Legislature Party chief Ramchandra Kadam attacked the state government by calling the filing of 58 nominations a sign of inefficiency of the government and demanding the involvement of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the matter.