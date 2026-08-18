57-Year-Old Woman Dies After Alleged Misconduct During CT Scan At Panipat Hospital
The woman was in critical condition and was referred to PGI Rohtak for further treatment, where she died during treatment.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST|
Updated : August 18, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Panipat: A 57-year-old woman was allegedly molested during a CT scan at the Civil Hospital in Panipat on Monday. Following a complaint by the woman’s family, police registered a case against the CT scan operator and launched an investigation.
The woman was in critical condition and was referred to PGI Rohtak for further treatment, where she died during treatment late Monday night. Police said further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and findings of the investigation.
The hospital administration said it has issued a notice to the company operating the CT scan centre and has been informed that the accused employee has been terminated.
According to the family, the woman was brought to the Civil Hospital after her health deteriorated. Given her critical condition, doctors advised an X-ray and CT scan.
The family took her to the CT scan centre. The family alleged that the operator asked them to leave the room and took the woman inside for the scan. When she was brought out after the procedure, her condition had reportedly worsened.
The family said the woman looked distressed after coming out of the CT scan room and allegedly told them that the operator had behaved inappropriately with her. The woman was already suffering from heart disease, tuberculosis, and other health problems, according to her family.
They informed the police and, based on the woman’s statement and the family’s complaint, police registered a case against the operator.
Civil Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr Vijay Malik said, "Allegations of misbehaviour and other misconduct have been made against the operator. Police were informed as soon as the incident came to light and an FIR was registered. A notice has been issued to the concerned company, and the accused employee has been terminated. CCTV footage from the CT scan centre has also been handed over to the police".
City police station Station House Officer Devendra Sharma said a case had been registered on the woman’s complaint over the alleged molestation. He said the woman was referred to PGI Rohtak because of her critical condition, where she died during treatment.
"CCTV footage and other evidence are being examined. The accused has not been arrested so far. Further action will be taken as per law after examining the post-mortem report and the findings of the investigation," Sharma said.
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