ETV Bharat / state

57-Year-Old Woman Dies After Alleged Misconduct During CT Scan At Panipat Hospital

Panipat: A 57-year-old woman was allegedly molested during a CT scan at the Civil Hospital in Panipat on Monday. Following a complaint by the woman’s family, police registered a case against the CT scan operator and launched an investigation.

The woman was in critical condition and was referred to PGI Rohtak for further treatment, where she died during treatment late Monday night. Police said further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and findings of the investigation.

The hospital administration said it has issued a notice to the company operating the CT scan centre and has been informed that the accused employee has been terminated.

According to the family, the woman was brought to the Civil Hospital after her health deteriorated. Given her critical condition, doctors advised an X-ray and CT scan.

The family took her to the CT scan centre. The family alleged that the operator asked them to leave the room and took the woman inside for the scan. When she was brought out after the procedure, her condition had reportedly worsened.