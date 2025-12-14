ETV Bharat / state

56 Staff For 19 Inmates In Warangal Prisoners' Farm Lays Bare Stark Imbalance In Manpower Allocation

Hyderabad: A peculiar imbalance in staff allocation within the Telangana Prisons Department has come to light, raising serious questions about manpower planning and administration. At the Warangal Prisoners' Farm, just 19 inmates are being supervised by as many as 56 staff members, which has become a talking point within the department and is being cited as a clear example of staff deployment inequality across prisons in the state.

Warangal used to have a central prison. However, during the previous government's tenure, a decision was taken to allocate the prison land for a government hospital. Following this, prisoners from Warangal jail were shifted to central and district prisons in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, and other places. Currently, only a prisoners' farm operates in Warangal. Despite the drastic reduction in inmate strength, the staff strength remains disproportionately higher.

Officials point out that, unlike the police department, the prisons department does not have a system of emergency transfers. As a result, staff are often retained through attachments rather than being shifted to prisons requiring manpower on an urgent basis. Though four petrol pumps are currently being operated under the supervision of Warangal Jail authorities, necessitating the deployment of some staff, a large number of personnel continue to remain there without being transferred to other understaffed prisons.

The imbalance becomes more glaring when compared with the situation in central and district jails across Telangana. According to reports, there are 437 vacancies in the prisons department against the sanctioned strength. As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, only 1,536 staff were in position against 1,973 sanctioned posts by the end of 2023.