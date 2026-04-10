ETV Bharat / state

56 Arrested For 'Rioting' At IMT Manesar: Gurugram Police

Gurugram: Fifty-six people have been arrested on charges of rioting at IMT Manesar after the workers on strike allegedly vandalised a police vehicle and caused significant damage by pelting stones, officials said on Friday.

All the accused were produced in a city court on Friday and sent to judicial custody, police said.

Manesar DCP Prabina Premachandran also held a meeting with company owners/representatives and their contractors regarding the ongoing workers' strike at various companies in the IMT Manesar area, they added.

During the meeting, the owners/representatives and contractors of the companies were instructed to ensure payments to every worker according to the honorarium/salary fixed by the government.

"Display government-prescribed salary information on notice boards outside your establishments, so that workers have access to transparent information. No worker should be subjected to ill-treatment of any kind, and no employee should be harassed personally," the DCP said.