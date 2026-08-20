55,795 Tribal Households In MP Still Without Electricity: Government Data
The Union government has acknowledged in Parliament that 55,795 tribal households in Madhya Pradesh do not have electricity connections.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Jabalpur: Seventy-nine years after India’s independence, millions of people struggle with basic necessities, including electricity. The new data released by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs shows that thousands of tribal families in Madhya Pradesh are still living without electricity.
The Union government has acknowledged in Parliament that 55,795 tribal households in Madhya Pradesh do not have electricity connections. The figure covers tribal families alone.
The Centre launched the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan to address gaps in basic infrastructure in tribal-dominated areas. According to data on July 30, 2026, around 18.57 lakh tribal families in Madhya Pradesh have been covered under the programme.
Several of these households lack basic amenities, including electricity connections, drinking water and toilets. Different government departments have been assigned responsibility for providing these facilities.
According to a PIB report released on July 24, 2025, MP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bayreddy Shabari had asked the Centre about the implementation of the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan.
Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durga Das Uikey acknowledged the gap. During a discussion on the Energy Department's demands for grants in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on March 20, 2025, Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar said that electricity connections had already been provided to around 27,000 households under the relevant electrification scheme.
By February 2025, electricity distribution companies had provided connections to around 16,745 households. A survey was also underway to identify households in 11,377 tribal-dominated areas that required electrification under the Dharti Aaba campaign.
In another response in February 2026 concerning Sidhi and Singrauli districts, the energy minister said that 7,520 households in Sidhi and 8,782 households in Singrauli remained unelectrified. Together, the two districts had 16,302 households without electricity; most of them belonged to tribal communities.
In May 2025, the state government ordered a detailed statewide survey to identify such households. The complete findings of the survey have not yet been made public. While some districts have submitted their data, surveys are reportedly still underway in several other areas.
Jabalpur Zila Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abhishek Gehlot said the work under the Dharti Aaba campaign had been divided among different government departments. He said the district administration had provided Pradhan Mantri Awas to people who did not have houses through the Zila Panchayat, while other basic facilities were also being extended to these households.
Jabalpur is home to Shakti Bhawan, the headquarters of Madhya Pradesh's power department. However, the district has not yet achieved complete household electrification.
Khushal Suryavanshi, Executive Engineer with the Jabalpur Rural electricity department, said 144 tribal households had been identified under the Dharti Aaba scheme for electricity connections and the work had been completed.
"There are still several areas and hamlets in Jabalpur where electricity lines have not reached. We are conducting a survey of these locations. Once the survey is completed, a proposal will be sent to the government to extend electricity infrastructure to these areas," Suryavanshi said.
While the available figures primarily concern tribal households, a comprehensive survey covering households from the general category, Other Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes has not yet been completed.
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