ETV Bharat / state

55,795 Tribal Households In MP Still Without Electricity: Government Data

Jabalpur: Seventy-nine years after India’s independence, millions of people struggle with basic necessities, including electricity. The new data released by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs shows that thousands of tribal families in Madhya Pradesh are still living without electricity.

The Union government has acknowledged in Parliament that 55,795 tribal households in Madhya Pradesh do not have electricity connections. The figure covers tribal families alone.

The Centre launched the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan to address gaps in basic infrastructure in tribal-dominated areas. According to data on July 30, 2026, around 18.57 lakh tribal families in Madhya Pradesh have been covered under the programme.

Several of these households lack basic amenities, including electricity connections, drinking water and toilets. Different government departments have been assigned responsibility for providing these facilities.

According to a PIB report released on July 24, 2025, MP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bayreddy Shabari had asked the Centre about the implementation of the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan.

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durga Das Uikey acknowledged the gap. During a discussion on the Energy Department's demands for grants in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on March 20, 2025, Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar said that electricity connections had already been provided to around 27,000 households under the relevant electrification scheme.

By February 2025, electricity distribution companies had provided connections to around 16,745 households. A survey was also underway to identify households in 11,377 tribal-dominated areas that required electrification under the Dharti Aaba campaign.