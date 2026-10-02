52-Kg Thirugnanasambandar Idol Worth ₹1 Crore Recovered In Madurai; 3 Arrested
According to the preliminary examination, the idol belongs to the 15th-century Vijayanagara period and was crafted in the artistic style associated with that era.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Madurai: The Idol Smuggling Prevention Unit (ISPU) of the Tamil Nadu Police has arrested three people and recovered an ancient metal idol of saint Thirugnanasambandar, weighing over 52 kg and estimated to be worth around ₹1 crore.
Acting on information that a metal idol kept at Settu Silver Company in the Vandiyur area of Madurai had been stolen, a special police team began surveillance near Ettiyapuram Grove, close to the Madurai-Thirumangalam four-lane highway junction.
On September 29, police intercepted an Innova car that they said was moving suspiciously in the area. During a search, an ancient metal idol of Thirugnanasambandar, along with its pedestal, was allegedly found inside the vehicle.
The police seized the idol, which is about three feet tall and weighs 52.180 kg.
According to the preliminary examination cited by the police, the idol belongs to the 15th-century Vijayanagara period and was crafted in the artistic style associated with that era.
Its present value has been estimated at around ₹1 crore.
The arrested persons have been identified as Jayavelan, 48, Pandiarajan, 37, and Akbar, 52, all from Madurai. Police allege that the trio was involved in transporting the idol.
Based on a report submitted by Idol Smuggling Prevention Unit Sub-Inspector Ramasamy, a case was registered at the unit's police station under provisions of the BNSS and BNS, 2023.
The three accused, along with the recovered idol and the seized vehicle, were produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Madurai. The court remanded them in judicial custody for two weeks, following which they were lodged in Virudhunagar District Jail.
Inspector Jayakumar of the Madurai Idol Smuggling Prevention Unit has been appointed as the investigating officer.
The investigation is now focused on establishing the idol's original location, ownership and historical background, besides determining how it came to be in the possession of the arrested men and whether others were involved in the alleged trafficking network.
Senior officials, including Idol Smuggling Prevention Unit Additional Director General of Police Kalpana Nayak and senior police officers Anil Kumar Giri and M Chandrasekaran, appreciated the team for the recovery and arrests.
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