ETV Bharat / state

52-Kg Thirugnanasambandar Idol Worth ₹1 Crore Recovered In Madurai; 3 Arrested

Madurai: The Idol Smuggling Prevention Unit (ISPU) of the Tamil Nadu Police has arrested three people and recovered an ancient metal idol of saint Thirugnanasambandar, weighing over 52 kg and estimated to be worth around ₹1 crore.

Acting on information that a metal idol kept at Settu Silver Company in the Vandiyur area of Madurai had been stolen, a special police team began surveillance near Ettiyapuram Grove, close to the Madurai-Thirumangalam four-lane highway junction.

On September 29, police intercepted an Innova car that they said was moving suspiciously in the area. During a search, an ancient metal idol of Thirugnanasambandar, along with its pedestal, was allegedly found inside the vehicle.

The police seized the idol, which is about three feet tall and weighs 52.180 kg.

According to the preliminary examination cited by the police, the idol belongs to the 15th-century Vijayanagara period and was crafted in the artistic style associated with that era.

Its present value has been estimated at around ₹1 crore.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jayavelan, 48, Pandiarajan, 37, and Akbar, 52, all from Madurai. Police allege that the trio was involved in transporting the idol.