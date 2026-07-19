ETV Bharat / state

51 Years Of Emergency: MISA Detainees Gather In Indore; 100-Yr-Old ‘soldier Of Democracy’ Honoured

Indore: Citizens jailed during the Emergency gathered in Indore on Sunday to mark 51 years since its imposition in 1975, recalling how fundamental rights were suspended and dissenting voices were silenced during the period. A 100-year-old former MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) detainee, Ramkishan Sharma, and several other “Loktantra Senanis (soldiers of democracy)” were honoured at the reunion organised by the Loktantra Senani Sangh.

The Emergency was imposed by the then Indira Gandhi government, from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977. Addressing the gathering, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said the Emergency was a period in India’s democratic history when fundamental rights were suspended, press freedom was curbed and thousands of people who disagreed with the then government were jailed.

Gehlot alleged that during the Emergency, the then government brought all four pillars of democracy -- the judiciary, executive, legislature and the press -- under its control by curbing their independence. He said he himself had spent 54 days in Ujjain jail as a MISA detainee then and had witnessed the circumstances of that period.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate and pay my humble respects to all those democracy fighters (MISA detainees) who chose to defend democracy instead of bowing before injustice and repression during the difficult days of the Emergency,” the governor said.

Gehlot said that as India moves towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, it is essential to strengthen democratic institutions, promote awareness of constitutional values and connect the younger generation with democratic traditions.