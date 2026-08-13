ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: 51-Year-Old Differently-Abled Man Fulfils Dream Of Becoming A Doctor After 34 Years

Chennai: At the age of 51, Suresh Kumar, a differently-abled man from Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district, has fulfilled his long-cherished dream of becoming a doctor after securing an MBBS seat at Nagapattinam Government Medical College.

Tamil Nadu began medical counselling for MBBS and BDS seats under special categories on August 13 this year. Suresh Kumar participated in the counselling under the differently-abled category and opted for the government medical college in Nagapattinam.

Kumar said he had aspired to study medicine after completing Class 12 in 1992. He even bought a stethoscope at the time. However, due to family circumstances, he pursued a degree and later worked in a pharmacy.

Kumar continued studying out of his interest in botany and biology. He has since completed two research doctorates and said he regularly shares his knowledge of science with his sons.