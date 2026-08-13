Tamil Nadu: 51-Year-Old Differently-Abled Man Fulfils Dream Of Becoming A Doctor After 34 Years
Tamil Nadu began medical counselling for MBBS and BDS seats under special categories on August 13 this year.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 10:38 PM IST
Chennai: At the age of 51, Suresh Kumar, a differently-abled man from Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district, has fulfilled his long-cherished dream of becoming a doctor after securing an MBBS seat at Nagapattinam Government Medical College.
Tamil Nadu began medical counselling for MBBS and BDS seats under special categories on August 13 this year. Suresh Kumar participated in the counselling under the differently-abled category and opted for the government medical college in Nagapattinam.
Kumar said he had aspired to study medicine after completing Class 12 in 1992. He even bought a stethoscope at the time. However, due to family circumstances, he pursued a degree and later worked in a pharmacy.
Kumar continued studying out of his interest in botany and biology. He has since completed two research doctorates and said he regularly shares his knowledge of science with his sons.
His dream of becoming a doctor, however, was unfulfilled. After learning that there was no upper age limit for MBBS admission through NEET, Kumar appeared for the entrance examination in 2025, 34 years after completing Class 12. He could not qualify that year but cleared NEET-UG 2026 and secured an MBBS seat.
Kumar credited his wife, Durga, and other family members for supporting his decision to pursue medicine. He said the family had been living in Chennai due to work, but he chose Nagapattinam Government Medical College so that he could be closer to his hometown.
Kumar also plans to pursue postgraduate studies in medicine after completing MBBS. He said studying alongside younger students would help him learn from the younger generation. “Even though I am older, I consider myself young,” Kumar said, adding that he became eligible for the differently-abled category following an accident.
Read More:
- Born Without Arms And A Leg, Chhattisgarh Girl Sheetla Vishwakarma Tops School, Dreams Of Becoming An IAS Officer
- Watch | 116-Year-Old Grandmother's Devotion Wins Hearts; TTD Grants VIP Break Darshan After Climbing Tirumala Hills
- How Vitthalbhai’s 21 Years Of Dedication Turned A Barren Hill Green In Gujarat’s Jamnagar