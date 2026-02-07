ETV Bharat / state

51 Maoists Surrender In Sukma And Bijapur Under Chhattisgarh Rehabilitation Policy

Sukma/Bijapur: Fifty-one cadres laid down arms and joined the mainstream on Saturday, making it a major setback for the Maoists. While 21 Maoists surrendered in Sukma, 30 hardcore Maoists surrendered in Bijapur, all under the Chhattisgarh government’s rehabilitation policy ‘Puna Margeym – From Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation’.

In Sukma district, 21 Maoist cadres carrying a combined bounty of Rs 76 lakh surrendered before the police and administration. Among them were three Divisional Committee Members (DVCM), five Area Committee Members (ACM), and 13 active party members.

The surrendered cadres handed over a large cache of weapons, including AK-47 rifles, SLRs, INSAS rifles, BGL launchers, explosives and ammunition. These Maoists were active in the Darbha Division, South Bastar Division, KKBN Division (Odisha) and the Indravati Area Committee.

A maoist surrenders to the police. (ETV Bharat)

Officials said the establishment of security camps in remote areas, improved road connectivity and sustained anti-Naxal operations have forced Maoists onto the back foot.

Appealing to remaining cadres, Bastar Inspector General Sundarraj P said, “By adopting the ‘Puna Margeym – Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation’ campaign, Maoists can return to the mainstream. The government will provide all facilities to surrendered cadres so they can live a dignified life.”

Weapons surrendered in Sukma included: