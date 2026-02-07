51 Maoists Surrender In Sukma And Bijapur Under Chhattisgarh Rehabilitation Policy
In Sukma district, 21 Maoist cadres carrying a combined bounty of Rs 76 lakh surrendered before the police and administration.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST
Sukma/Bijapur: Fifty-one cadres laid down arms and joined the mainstream on Saturday, making it a major setback for the Maoists. While 21 Maoists surrendered in Sukma, 30 hardcore Maoists surrendered in Bijapur, all under the Chhattisgarh government’s rehabilitation policy ‘Puna Margeym – From Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation’.
In Sukma district, 21 Maoist cadres carrying a combined bounty of Rs 76 lakh surrendered before the police and administration. Among them were three Divisional Committee Members (DVCM), five Area Committee Members (ACM), and 13 active party members.
The surrendered cadres handed over a large cache of weapons, including AK-47 rifles, SLRs, INSAS rifles, BGL launchers, explosives and ammunition. These Maoists were active in the Darbha Division, South Bastar Division, KKBN Division (Odisha) and the Indravati Area Committee.
Officials said the establishment of security camps in remote areas, improved road connectivity and sustained anti-Naxal operations have forced Maoists onto the back foot.
Appealing to remaining cadres, Bastar Inspector General Sundarraj P said, “By adopting the ‘Puna Margeym – Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation’ campaign, Maoists can return to the mainstream. The government will provide all facilities to surrendered cadres so they can live a dignified life.”
Weapons surrendered in Sukma included:
- AK-47 rifles (3) with magazines and ammunition
- SLRs (2)
- INSAS rifle (1)
- BGL launchers (3)
- Explosives, detonators and cordex wire
Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said the surrender would further strengthen peace efforts and accelerate anti-Maoist operations.
“We appeal to remaining Maoists to abandon violence. Sukma police are fully committed to their safety, rehabilitation and a respectable future,” he said.
In Bijapur district, 30 hardcore Maoists, including 20 women and 10 men, surrendered under the same policy. These cadres carried a total bounty of Rs 85 lakh and belonged to Companies 2, 3 and 7 of the Maoist organisation.
Among the surrendered cadres were one PPCM, four ACMs, 17 party members, along with office-bearers of DAKMS, KAMS and Janatana Sarkar units.
Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav said that since January 1, 2024, a total of 918 Maoist cadres have surrendered in the district. During the same period, 1,163 Maoists have been arrested, while 232 were killed in encounters.
“We once again appeal to remaining Maoists to surrender at the earliest and take advantage of government rehabilitation schemes,” Yadav said.
Each surrendered cadre has been provided Rs 50,000 as immediate financial assistance as part of the rehabilitation process.
Bastar IG Sundarraj P said the surrender of active cadres under the ‘Puna Margeym’ campaign shows that the Maoist organisation is weakening. “Security camps in remote areas, improved road connectivity, continuous successful operations and effective implementation of development schemes have shrunk Maoist influence. Violence leads only to destruction, while ‘Puna Margeym’ offers peace, dignity and a positive future,” he said.
He urged remaining cadres to lay down arms and return to society. He assured them of a safe, dignified and self-reliant future with the support of both the government and society.
