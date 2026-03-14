ETV Bharat / state

Delhi To Replace 50,000 CCTV Cameras With High-Resolution Systems To Boost Security

50,000 Old 'Third Eye' Sentinels in the Capital to be Replaced ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The government has taken a major step to modernise and strengthen the national capital’s security infrastructure by upgrading the citywide CCTV surveillance network. Preparations have been completed to replace a large number of outdated cameras across New Delhi.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said that, following a detailed study, around 50,000 old cameras will be replaced in the first phase. These cameras will be substituted with the latest high-resolution surveillance systems equipped with advanced technology.

According to the minister, most of the cameras being removed were manufactured by Chinese companies and operate on SIM-based technology. The average lifespan of such cameras is about five to seven years and many of them have now been expired.

Security experts had also raised concerns regarding privacy and data security associated with the older systems. The government has now decided to remove these cameras and prioritise indigenous and more secure technological infrastructure.

To determine the structure of the upgraded network and identify the most effective locations for installing cameras, the government has decided to appoint an expert consultant. The consultant will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the CCTV network across the capital.

The study will focus on several key aspects, including ensuring that cameras are positioned at the correct angles so that clear footage is available in the event of a crime. Authorities have also said that some areas currently have an excessive number of cameras while certain sensitive zones remain “dark spots” with limited surveillance. The new plan aims to correct this imbalance.

Officials also pointed out that multiple agencies sometimes install their own cameras at the same locations, which leads to duplication and inefficient use of resources. The revised plan will streamline deployment and improve coordination among agencies.