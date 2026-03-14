Delhi To Replace 50,000 CCTV Cameras With High-Resolution Systems To Boost Security
Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said that, following a detailed study, around 50,000 old cameras will be replaced in the first phase.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 9:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The government has taken a major step to modernise and strengthen the national capital’s security infrastructure by upgrading the citywide CCTV surveillance network. Preparations have been completed to replace a large number of outdated cameras across New Delhi.
Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said that, following a detailed study, around 50,000 old cameras will be replaced in the first phase. These cameras will be substituted with the latest high-resolution surveillance systems equipped with advanced technology.
According to the minister, most of the cameras being removed were manufactured by Chinese companies and operate on SIM-based technology. The average lifespan of such cameras is about five to seven years and many of them have now been expired.
Security experts had also raised concerns regarding privacy and data security associated with the older systems. The government has now decided to remove these cameras and prioritise indigenous and more secure technological infrastructure.
To determine the structure of the upgraded network and identify the most effective locations for installing cameras, the government has decided to appoint an expert consultant. The consultant will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the CCTV network across the capital.
The study will focus on several key aspects, including ensuring that cameras are positioned at the correct angles so that clear footage is available in the event of a crime. Authorities have also said that some areas currently have an excessive number of cameras while certain sensitive zones remain “dark spots” with limited surveillance. The new plan aims to correct this imbalance.
Officials also pointed out that multiple agencies sometimes install their own cameras at the same locations, which leads to duplication and inefficient use of resources. The revised plan will streamline deployment and improve coordination among agencies.
From a security perspective, the city currently has about 2.7 lakh cameras installed across Delhi. Their maintenance is handled by Bharat Electronics Limited, a public sector enterprise under the central government.
Footage from all cameras is stored for up to 30 days. This data can be used by the police, courts and the PWD for criminal investigations and the resolution of disputes.
Officials said the government’s objective is not only to record incidents but to prevent crime. Along with the installation of new cameras, the data-sharing system is also being upgraded so that law enforcement agencies can receive information more quickly.
The new cameras will be prioritised in markets, residential colonies, major roads and commercial hubs to improve surveillance and response capabilities.
The large-scale CCTV installation programme began in 2018 during the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party government, when plans were made to install 2,000 cameras in each of Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies.
In the first phase, about 1.4 lakh cameras were installed, followed by another 1.3 lakh cameras after 2020 in the second phase. This brought the total number of cameras installed by the Delhi government to approximately 2.7 lakh.
Out of these, around 50,000 cameras will now be replaced as part of the upgrade to strengthen the capital’s surveillance infrastructure.
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