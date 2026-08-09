ETV Bharat / state

One Hall, 500 Students, Classes 1 to 12: Inside Struggle Of A Govt School In Haryana’s Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar: As education stands at the centre of the national discourse, a school in Jagadhri in Yamunanagar in Haryana reflects the ground scenario. It comes as a shock for any onlooker to see around 500 children of Hamida Government School studying simultaneously in a single hall.

According to residents, when the school building fell into disrepair, the entire school was relocated to a community centre hall. Presently, around 500 children from Class one to 12 study in this one hall, being taught by around 20 teachers.

"There is a lot of noise when even four people talk simultaneously, and here, we have several classes being run simultaneously. They are playing with the education and future of the children,” said Punit Kumar, a resident.

Apart from that, Kumar cited other threats, including wires of two tubewells and a beehive in the same compound. “One can imagine the amount of noise created by so many children present in the hall. It's also clear how difficult it would be for a teacher to teach and for children to concentrate in such an environment. The issue isn't just about seating the children in a hall rather than their education and future,” said another villager.