ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Mastermind Of Rs 500 Crore Cyber Crime Syndicate Arrested From Pune

Jaipur: The Cyber ​​Crime Branch of Rajasthan Police busted a major inter-state gang involved in nationwide fraud under the guise of investing and trading in the stock market.

The accused created fake companies under the guise of providing loans and obtained documents from individuals. He then opened fake bank accounts in their names to launder the fraudulent proceeds.

ADG (Cyber ​​Crime) VK Singh said the syndicate's mastermind, Yuvraj Satish Mudaliar (35), was arrested from Pune. "He was brought to Jaipur on a transit warrant. His wallet and bank accounts have been frozen," he said.

Singh said one Sendharam Chaudhary had filed a written complaint of cyber fraud of Rs 16 lakh at the State Cyber ​​Crime Police Station. "The victim reported being added to a WhatsApp group called "105 IND STOCKS ADV," where he was lured and duped with false promises of substantial profits from investing and trading. Analyzing the chats and data, the police technical team revealed that approximately Rs 500 crore worth of cyber fraud had been committed through the group and the victim are from various parts of the country," he said.