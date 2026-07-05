Rajasthan: Mastermind Of Rs 500 Crore Cyber Crime Syndicate Arrested From Pune
The gang's modus operandi involved sending messages via social media and WhatsApp groups promising substantial profits from trading from home, said police.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Jaipur: The Cyber Crime Branch of Rajasthan Police busted a major inter-state gang involved in nationwide fraud under the guise of investing and trading in the stock market.
The accused created fake companies under the guise of providing loans and obtained documents from individuals. He then opened fake bank accounts in their names to launder the fraudulent proceeds.
ADG (Cyber Crime) VK Singh said the syndicate's mastermind, Yuvraj Satish Mudaliar (35), was arrested from Pune. "He was brought to Jaipur on a transit warrant. His wallet and bank accounts have been frozen," he said.
Singh said one Sendharam Chaudhary had filed a written complaint of cyber fraud of Rs 16 lakh at the State Cyber Crime Police Station. "The victim reported being added to a WhatsApp group called "105 IND STOCKS ADV," where he was lured and duped with false promises of substantial profits from investing and trading. Analyzing the chats and data, the police technical team revealed that approximately Rs 500 crore worth of cyber fraud had been committed through the group and the victim are from various parts of the country," he said.
Singh said the gang's modus operandi involved sending messages via social media and WhatsApp groups promising substantial profits from trading from home. "Initially, to gain trust, they would transfer small amounts of profit to the victim's bank account in exchange for the investment. Once the victims were convinced, they would succumb to the temptation to invest large sums of money. Once the substantial funds were transferred to the criminals' fake accounts, the cybercriminals would remove the victim from the WhatsApp group, delete the group, and disappear," he said.
He said given the seriousness of the case, a special team from the State Cyber Crime Police Station, Jaipur, was formed under the direction of DIG Shantanu Kumar Singh and supervision of Superintendent of Police Sumit Mehrada. The team conducted a thorough technical analysis of dozens of bank accounts, WhatsApp group data, and mobile numbers used by the criminals. Subsequently, the team laid a trap and arrested Mudaliar (35), a resident of Lohegaon, Pune City.
Mudaliar revealed during interrogation that he operated fake companies in Pune named Grace Finance, Positive Balance, and Guru Finance. He would obtain documents from people on the pretext of loan approvals. "Using these documents, he would open fake bank accounts in their names and pay the account holders a commission of Rs 10,000. He would withdraw the crores of rupees of fraudulent money deposited into these accounts from ATMs and, through the hawala network, purchase cryptocurrency (USDT) in his Binance Wallet and sell it abroad. In return, he received a direct 5 per cent commission," Singh said.
He said the operation was carried out by a team led by the Station House Officer of the State Cyber Crime Police Station and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gajendra Sharma. Police Inspector Hariram, Sub-Inspector Ajay Kumar, Constables Bhimaram and Subhash Chahar, and driver Constable Sube Singh played a key role in the team. Police have now frozen the accused's Binance wallet and bank accounts and are searching for other accomplices.
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