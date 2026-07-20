ETV Bharat / state

500 Cardiologists Attend Arrhythmia Symposium At KIMS Hospitals In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Around 500 cardiologists, physicians, and medical experts from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana participated in a one-day Arrhythmia Symposium organised by the Arrhythmia Research and Training Society (ARTS) in association with KIMS Hospitals at its Minister Road campus in Hyderabad.

The educational symposium brought together leading electrophysiologists from across India, along with an international expert, to discuss the latest developments in the diagnosis and management of heart rhythm disorders.

Addressing the gathering, Dr B. Hygriv Rao, Chief of the Electrophysiology and Pacing Division at KIMS Hospitals and President of the ARTS, said that successful patient outcomes depend not only on medical interventions but also on a physician's ability to make informed clinical decisions by integrating patient assessment, advanced diagnostic investigations, and evidence-based treatment guidelines.