500 Cardiologists Attend Arrhythmia Symposium At KIMS Hospitals In Hyderabad
The symposium was inaugurated by Dr Sambit Sahoo, Medical Director and Chief of the Critical Care Division at KIMS Hospitals.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Around 500 cardiologists, physicians, and medical experts from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana participated in a one-day Arrhythmia Symposium organised by the Arrhythmia Research and Training Society (ARTS) in association with KIMS Hospitals at its Minister Road campus in Hyderabad.
The educational symposium brought together leading electrophysiologists from across India, along with an international expert, to discuss the latest developments in the diagnosis and management of heart rhythm disorders.
Addressing the gathering, Dr B. Hygriv Rao, Chief of the Electrophysiology and Pacing Division at KIMS Hospitals and President of the ARTS, said that successful patient outcomes depend not only on medical interventions but also on a physician's ability to make informed clinical decisions by integrating patient assessment, advanced diagnostic investigations, and evidence-based treatment guidelines.
Dr Rao said that the symposium was designed to strengthen these skills through interactive discussions based on real-life clinical cases. He said participants would gain valuable insights into diagnostic reasoning, evidence-based management, and personalised patient care.
The symposium was inaugurated by Dr Sambit Sahoo, Medical Director and Chief of the Critical Care Division at KIMS Hospitals.
Dr Sahoo said the growing involvement of heart rhythm specialists has improved the quality of cardiac care. He encouraged young physicians to make the most of the learning opportunities offered by the country's leading heart rhythm experts participating in the event.
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