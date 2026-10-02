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50-Year-Old Man Dies, Son Injured As House Collapses In Delhi's Jwalapuri

A Delhi Fire Service team rescued and took them to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where the man was declared dead.

50-Year-Old Man Dies, Son Injured As House Collapses In Delhi's Jwalapuri
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By PTI

Published : October 2, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: A 50-year-old man died, and his 20-year-old son was injured after their ground-plus-one-storey house collapsed in outer Delhi's Jwalapuri area, an official said on Friday.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said the incident took place around 4 pm on Thursday near Udyog Nagar Metro station.

The house, spread over around 25 square yards, collapsed, trapping the father and son under the debris.

A DFS team rescued the two and rushed them to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where the father, Samsuhal, was declared dead, while his son, Soheb, was admitted with a back injury, they said.

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  1. Two Of A Family, Including Minor Girl, Killed After House Collapses In MP's Chhatarpur; 8-Year-Old Boy Survives
  2. One Dead, Two Injured As House Collapses During Renovation In Delhi's Tahirpur

TAGGED:

HOUSE COLLAPSES
UDHYOG NAGAR METRO STATION
DELHI FIRE SERVICE
DELHI HOUSE COLLAPSES

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