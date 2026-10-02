50-Year-Old Man Dies, Son Injured As House Collapses In Delhi's Jwalapuri
A Delhi Fire Service team rescued and took them to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where the man was declared dead.
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By PTI
Published : October 2, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
New Delhi: A 50-year-old man died, and his 20-year-old son was injured after their ground-plus-one-storey house collapsed in outer Delhi's Jwalapuri area, an official said on Friday.
The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said the incident took place around 4 pm on Thursday near Udyog Nagar Metro station.
The house, spread over around 25 square yards, collapsed, trapping the father and son under the debris.
A DFS team rescued the two and rushed them to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where the father, Samsuhal, was declared dead, while his son, Soheb, was admitted with a back injury, they said.
Also Read