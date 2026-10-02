ETV Bharat / state

50-Year-Old Man Dies, Son Injured As House Collapses In Delhi's Jwalapuri

New Delhi: A 50-year-old man died, and his 20-year-old son was injured after their ground-plus-one-storey house collapsed in outer Delhi's Jwalapuri area, an official said on Friday.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said the incident took place around 4 pm on Thursday near Udyog Nagar Metro station.

The house, spread over around 25 square yards, collapsed, trapping the father and son under the debris.

A DFS team rescued the two and rushed them to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where the father, Samsuhal, was declared dead, while his son, Soheb, was admitted with a back injury, they said.