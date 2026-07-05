50-Year-Old Female Elephant Found Dead In Tamil Nadu's Western Ghats
The jumbo's carcass was found by a patrolling team of the Forest Department near the Kovilar Dam area.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
Virudhunagar: A female elephant believed to be 50 years old was found dead in the Kovilar dam area in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Sunday.
It is understood that the jumbo's death came to light during a routine patrolling by the forest department officials in the S. Kodikulam Panchamthangi Division of the Vathirairuppu Forest Range in the Western Ghats. A strong stench led the patrolling team to the carcass of the elephant in the area. The elephant is estimated to be around 50 years old.
Forest officials said it is not known whether the elephant died of old age due to illness or some other accident.
Soon after the elephant's carcass was found, a team of veterinarians was called to the spot and a post-mortem was conducted in the presence of Srivilliputhur Forest Reserve Joint Director Ravi Meena, Vathirairipu Forest Reserve Officer Ravichandran and forest officials. The elephant was later buried in a pit as per protocol.
In the meantime, the forest department is conducting an intensive investigation into the death of the elephant.
The Kodikulam Panchamthangi Division of the Vathirairuppu Forest Range is nestled in the northern slopes of the Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district. The Meghamalai Tiger Reserve forest area here is home to various wildlife including elephants, bears, wild boars, wild cattle, and deer.
The Western Ghats are currently experiencing intense heatwaves with water streams drying up. Wild animals often visit the foothills to quench thirst in the water bodies downhill. There are two dams in the foothills of the Western Ghats—the Periyar Dam and the Kovilar Dam.
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