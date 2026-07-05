ETV Bharat / state

50-Year-Old Female Elephant Found Dead In Tamil Nadu's Western Ghats

Virudhunagar: A female elephant believed to be 50 years old was found dead in the Kovilar dam area in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Sunday.

It is understood that the jumbo's death came to light during a routine patrolling by the forest department officials in the S. Kodikulam Panchamthangi Division of the Vathirairuppu Forest Range in the Western Ghats. A strong stench led the patrolling team to the carcass of the elephant in the area. The elephant is estimated to be around 50 years old.

Forest officials said it is not known whether the elephant died of old age due to illness or some other accident.

Soon after the elephant's carcass was found, a team of veterinarians was called to the spot and a post-mortem was conducted in the presence of Srivilliputhur Forest Reserve Joint Director Ravi Meena, Vathirairipu Forest Reserve Officer Ravichandran and forest officials. The elephant was later buried in a pit as per protocol.