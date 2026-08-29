ETV Bharat / state

50 Schoolchildren Fall Ill After Suspected Food Poisoning On Mangala Express; Medical Team Treats Them At Khandwa

Khandwa: Fifty children travelling from Delhi to Thrissur in Kerala on the Mangala Express fell ill with suspected food poisoning on Friday night. All the children complained of vomiting and diarrhoea.

They were taken off the train as soon as it reached Khandwa railway station in Madhya Pradesh, where a medical team was already deployed after the station was alerted in advance. Treatment began as soon as the train arrived, and medical staff accompanied the children from Khandwa to Bhusawal.

A group of 80 schoolchildren from Thrissur, Kerala, had travelled to Delhi on a school tour. Teachers and other school staff were accompanying them. The students and teachers said the children had eaten food from the pantry car during the journey.

The students left Delhi on Friday aboard Mangala Express 12618. According to the teachers and children, the health of around 50 students suddenly deteriorated after the train crossed Itarsi. The children suffered from dizziness, vomiting and diarrhoea.

After learning that the children may have suffered food poisoning, the school staff informed authorities at Khandwa railway station.

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