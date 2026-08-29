50 Schoolchildren Fall Ill After Suspected Food Poisoning On Mangala Express; Medical Team Treats Them At Khandwa
The affected students received first aid in Khandwa before reboarding, with medical personnel accompanying them on their onward journey to Bhusawal.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Khandwa: Fifty children travelling from Delhi to Thrissur in Kerala on the Mangala Express fell ill with suspected food poisoning on Friday night. All the children complained of vomiting and diarrhoea.
They were taken off the train as soon as it reached Khandwa railway station in Madhya Pradesh, where a medical team was already deployed after the station was alerted in advance. Treatment began as soon as the train arrived, and medical staff accompanied the children from Khandwa to Bhusawal.
A group of 80 schoolchildren from Thrissur, Kerala, had travelled to Delhi on a school tour. Teachers and other school staff were accompanying them. The students and teachers said the children had eaten food from the pantry car during the journey.
The students left Delhi on Friday aboard Mangala Express 12618. According to the teachers and children, the health of around 50 students suddenly deteriorated after the train crossed Itarsi. The children suffered from dizziness, vomiting and diarrhoea.
After learning that the children may have suffered food poisoning, the school staff informed authorities at Khandwa railway station.
Train Halted At Khandwa For 40 Minutes
Before the train reached Khandwa, Chief Medical Health Officer OP Jugtawat, Civil Surgeon Dr Aniruddh Kaushal from the district hospital, and a team of doctors had reached the station.
The train stopped around 9.05 PM on platform number 5, following which the children were taken off the train. Dr Aniruddh Kaushal said, "Railway doctors were also present. Around 50 children said they were suffering from dizziness, vomiting and diarrhoea. The medical staff provided them with first aid. The children were then taken back onto the train."
The train departed Khandwa around 9.45 PM.
Children Fell Ill After Eating Pantry Food
The schoolchildren said they had eaten food from the pantry car near Itarsi station. Soon afterwards, they began vomiting, while some also experienced dizziness. The accompanying school staff informed railway personnel about the situation.
Khandwa station master G L Meena said, "Mangala Lakshadweep Express reached here at around 9.05 pm. We had already received information that the children were unwell, so a team of doctors was kept ready at the station."
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