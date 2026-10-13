'Nearly 50 People Who Came With Me Died': Telangana Worker Forced Into Russian Army Sends Voice Note
Russian military officials have reportedly not yet provided any clarity regarding the release of four men from Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts inducted through fraudulent agents.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sirshu Ashok, who was forcibly enlisted in the Russian Army, has sent a distressing voice note to his wife, Saritha, saying that he is injured and surrounded by death.
Ashok, who went to Russia to work as a gardener, has instead been forcibly drafted into the Russian Army, where he has received training to detonate bombs and shoot guns.
He is among Indians forcibly enlisted into the army to fight in the Ukraine war, which has intensified as Russia and Ukraine have exchanged missile and drone attacks targeting critical infrastructure.
In a voice note sent from his phone, the resident of Sirikonda Mandal of Nizamabad district in Telangana documented the horrors he had seen all around him and the injuries he has suffered so far.
"A man from Bansuwada died ten days ago. Tell this to his family members. Nearly 50 people who came with me died. Now only two of us are left," he said in the voice note, much to his family's distress.
ETV Bharat was unable to independently verify Ashok's claims about these deaths.
"My leg is badly injured. But they are forcing me to walk," he added.
According to his family, Ashok travelled to Russia after an employment agent promised him a gardening job. The agent forcibly enlisted him into the Army after bringing him to Russia. Instead of tending to plants, he is being trained to fire guns and bombs.
His family is now worried about his safety and is urging the government to help bring him back.
Many Indians died in Russia-Ukraine conflicts
India has repeatedly warned its citizens against joining the Russian Army and has asked Moscow for an update on the whereabouts of 69 Indian nationals reportedly working for the Russian Army.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the government has successfully secured the release of 139 Indian nationals so far.
Fifty-one Indians have died while serving on the frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine. Unofficially, the number is likely to be much higher.
The families of Bhukya Ravinder and Megawat Prakash from Munipalli of Dharpalli Mandal are also concerned about these men, who, like Ashok, were enlisted in the army.
The men from Telangana were cheated by fake agents who cancelled their Indian citizenship and forced them to join the Russian army as soldiers.
For the families back home, it has become a nightmare situation.
Ten days ago, Jamila Begum, the wife of Afzal Khan from Bansuwada, got a voice note from her husband in which he was crying, saying that he did not know if he would make it back home alive. His status is unknown, even as Ashok, in his voice recording, said that he was among those who did not make it.
Over 20 from Telangana joined Russian army
More than 20 people from different districts in Telangana have joined the Russian army; this has come to light based on the complaints made by the victim's family members in Pravasi Prajavani in Hyderabad recently. It is learned that 10 of them have already returned to their hometown, while the Ministry of External Affairs is working on the rescue of the rest with the Russian side.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed the officials concerned to make arrangements to bring home the body of Vavila Sudarshan Goud, a migrant worker from Hasnabad village of Jagityala Urban Mandal, who lost his life in a Russian drone attack in Odesa in Ukraine on September 1.
The migrant worker had gone to Ukraine four months before he was killed and was working in the construction sector.
The Chief Minister responded to Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman's request to bring the body and provide Rs 6 lakh to the family of the deceased. Expressing shock at this incident, he ordered the officials to grant Rs 6 lakh from the CM's relief fund to Sudarshan Goud's wife, Bhargavi.
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