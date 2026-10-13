ETV Bharat / state

'Nearly 50 People Who Came With Me Died': Telangana Worker Forced Into Russian Army Sends Voice Note

Hyderabad: Sirshu Ashok, who was forcibly enlisted in the Russian Army, has sent a distressing voice note to his wife, Saritha, saying that he is injured and surrounded by death.

Ashok, who went to Russia to work as a gardener, has instead been forcibly drafted into the Russian Army, where he has received training to detonate bombs and shoot guns.

He is among Indians forcibly enlisted into the army to fight in the Ukraine war, which has intensified as Russia and Ukraine have exchanged missile and drone attacks targeting critical infrastructure.

In a voice note sent from his phone, the resident of Sirikonda Mandal of Nizamabad district in Telangana documented the horrors he had seen all around him and the injuries he has suffered so far.

"A man from Bansuwada died ten days ago. Tell this to his family members. Nearly 50 people who came with me died. Now only two of us are left," he said in the voice note, much to his family's distress.

ETV Bharat was unable to independently verify Ashok's claims about these deaths.

"My leg is badly injured. But they are forcing me to walk," he added.

According to his family, Ashok travelled to Russia after an employment agent promised him a gardening job. The agent forcibly enlisted him into the Army after bringing him to Russia. Instead of tending to plants, he is being trained to fire guns and bombs.

His family is now worried about his safety and is urging the government to help bring him back.

Many Indians died in Russia-Ukraine conflicts

India has repeatedly warned its citizens against joining the Russian Army and has asked Moscow for an update on the whereabouts of 69 Indian nationals reportedly working for the Russian Army.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the government has successfully secured the release of 139 Indian nationals so far.