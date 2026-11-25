50 Lakh Sweets, Chopper Landings, And Chaos: Inside MLA Anant Singh’s ₹150-Crore Wedding Bash
All roads leading to Nadawan clogged in no time, resulting in traffic snarls for several kilometres, Dev Raj and Mahmood Alam report.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Patna: All roads led to muscleman MLA Anant Kumar Singh’s Nadawan (also called Ladma) village in Patna district on Wednesday as grand events are being organised as part of his youngest daughter Shivangi Singh’s wedding.
Though the six-time MLA from Mokama constituency has made regal arrangements for the function, he has not forgotten to give it a rustic touch in his inimitable style. So, while artists from different states took care of the décor, invitation cards were issued to around 4 lakh people, along with a request in the traditional rural style to everybody who could not be formally reached – to come, attend the function and the feast.
And while hundreds of chefs – local ones and from famous hotels and restaurants – prepared delicacies to satiate the taste buds of the invitees, horse race and wrestling matches were thrown in to entertain thousands upon thousands of people arriving there.
The roads leading to Nadawan clogged in no time, resulting in traffic snarls for several kilometres as small and big vehicles jostled for space and came to a standstill. A large number of people climbed off the roads to the agricultural farms and marched on foot to reach the destination.
Many VIPs, including Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, got stuck in the traffic jam. Police personnel were posted on the route to facilitate smooth movement of vehicles, but they turned out to be mute spectators in the face of the humongous crowd.
However, several VIPs escaped the traffic jam as their helicopters landed in an area with helipads specially created and cordoned for them. Two of the notable ones to reach ahead of others were Union Minister of Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajeev Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, and former Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
The Barh railway station (Nadwan is just around 4km from there) saw a heavy rush of people arriving there via trains to attend the wedding.
Horse Race Finals Rescheduled Over Crowd And Safety Issues
The horse race started at around 2 pm with dozens of horses from different parts of Bihar and neighbouring states vying for prize money of the latest model of SUV (special utility vehicle) Thar, motorcycle and a scooter as the first, second and third prizes, as well as several consolation prizes.
However, the spectators kept increasing and soon hundreds of thousands of people assembled around the field at which the stallions were showing their prowess. Several of the spectators climbed on electricity towers carrying high-tension wires for a better view of the race and repeated appeals by the organisers to them to come down for safety’s sake fell on deaf ears.
Meanwhile, Anant and Brij Bhushan also arrived there to see the steeds competing with each other. Seeing the massive crowd becoming unmanageable and fearing for the lives of those climbing on the electricity towers, Anant, wearing white pants, shirt and a coat along with a cowboy (western) hat, announced the postponement of the race. It will now be held on Thursday.
Underlining the influence of Anant’s ‘dabdaba’ (dominance), Brij Bhushan said on the occasion: "It was there yesterday, it is here today, and will be there in the days to come."
The Nuptial Match
Shivangi has done her master's at Amity University, while the groom, Rishikesh Kumar, is an MBA from Georgia State University in the US. He has been living there for more than a decade and is employed with a private firm. He is a native of Krishna Nagar in Bihta in Patna district. Taking pride in the education of his son-in-law, Anant, who could barely sign and claims to be illiterate, got it printed on the wedding invite to flaunt it.
The Mokama MLA handed over a white Land Rover Defender worth around Rs 3 crore and a plethora of gifts, including a 100-gram gold chain and an 80-gram gold bracelet to the groom at the ‘tilak’ (pre-nuptial) ceremony.
Arrangements For Guests
The lavish wedding ceremony has a grand feast to cater to at least 5 lakh people on the occasion. Around 500 cooks have prepared 150 dishes for them at a mega kitchen set-up near the wedding venue.
Around 50 lakh gulab jamuns and rasgullas have been prepared over the past two days for those who have a sweet tooth. The milk for the sweets were brought in 10,000-litre tankers. Estimates suggest that around Rs 150 crore is being spent on the function, while Anant has declared property worth Rs 100 crore. His salary as an MLA is around Rs 2 lakh, including various perks and allowances.
The marriage party, with the groom, his family, and a music band, arrived at Anant’s doorstep at around 8:30 pm amid chaos due to an unmanageable crowd and the ceremonies began with Anant’s wife, Neelam Devi and other women of the household welcoming him.
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