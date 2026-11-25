ETV Bharat / state

50 Lakh Sweets, Chopper Landings, And Chaos: Inside MLA Anant Singh’s ₹150-Crore Wedding Bash

Patna: All roads led to muscleman MLA Anant Kumar Singh’s Nadawan (also called Ladma) village in Patna district on Wednesday as grand events are being organised as part of his youngest daughter Shivangi Singh’s wedding.

Though the six-time MLA from Mokama constituency has made regal arrangements for the function, he has not forgotten to give it a rustic touch in his inimitable style. So, while artists from different states took care of the décor, invitation cards were issued to around 4 lakh people, along with a request in the traditional rural style to everybody who could not be formally reached – to come, attend the function and the feast.

50 Lakh Sweets, Chopper Landings, And Chaos: Inside MLA Anant Singh’s ₹150-Crore Wedding Bash (ETV Bharat)

And while hundreds of chefs – local ones and from famous hotels and restaurants – prepared delicacies to satiate the taste buds of the invitees, horse race and wrestling matches were thrown in to entertain thousands upon thousands of people arriving there.

The roads leading to Nadawan clogged in no time, resulting in traffic snarls for several kilometres as small and big vehicles jostled for space and came to a standstill. A large number of people climbed off the roads to the agricultural farms and marched on foot to reach the destination.

Many VIPs, including Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, got stuck in the traffic jam. Police personnel were posted on the route to facilitate smooth movement of vehicles, but they turned out to be mute spectators in the face of the humongous crowd.

However, several VIPs escaped the traffic jam as their helicopters landed in an area with helipads specially created and cordoned for them. Two of the notable ones to reach ahead of others were Union Minister of Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajeev Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, and former Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

200 Horses Gather In Bihar For Anant Singh's Daughter's Wedding Race; Winner To Get Thar Roxx (ETV Bharat)

The Barh railway station (Nadwan is just around 4km from there) saw a heavy rush of people arriving there via trains to attend the wedding.

Horse Race Finals Rescheduled Over Crowd And Safety Issues

The horse race started at around 2 pm with dozens of horses from different parts of Bihar and neighbouring states vying for prize money of the latest model of SUV (special utility vehicle) Thar, motorcycle and a scooter as the first, second and third prizes, as well as several consolation prizes.

However, the spectators kept increasing and soon hundreds of thousands of people assembled around the field at which the stallions were showing their prowess. Several of the spectators climbed on electricity towers carrying high-tension wires for a better view of the race and repeated appeals by the organisers to them to come down for safety’s sake fell on deaf ears.