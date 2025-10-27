ETV Bharat / state

50 Haryana Men Deported From US, Police Probe 'Donkey Route' Trail

Karnal/Kaithal: Amid the Trump administration's hard stance against illegal immigrants, 50 youths from Haryana, who were allegedly travelling to the US via the Donkey Route, have been deported by the US authorities and sent back to India. According to information received so far, 16 of these young people are from Karnal district, 14 from Kaithal district, and three from Jind.

Earlier this year, hundreds of people were deported to India by US authorities. All of them arrived in Haryana and have been handed over to their families. Karnal DSP Sandeep Kumar said, "As many as 50 youths from Haryana have been deported. Sixteen of them are from Karnal, who have reached their homes."

When asked if they had any criminal records, the DSP stated that the police would interrogate everyone. "As the investigation progresses, everyone's records will be revealed. Only after the investigation is complete will we know who reached America and how," he added.

The DSP has a word of caution for all those who travel to the US illegally. He said, "They shouldn't risk their lives and money. They waste lakhs of rupees, and their dream of going to America remains unfulfilled."

He added, "We are yet to receive any complaint about any agents. Action will be taken as soon as a complaint is received." Among the 14 youths from Kaithal, who travelled to the United States, several had been living there for several years, while others had gone there only a few months ago. Several of these men, who were arrested by the US authorities, are estimated to be between 25 and 40 years of age. Among these people, there are many who sold their family land to travel abroad, and some even took loans and took this perilous path.