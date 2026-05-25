50 Days After Jaipur Woman Dies By Suicide, Video Surfaces Showing Assault By Husband
Police said the victim, Anu Meena, died in the first week of April, and her brother found the CCTV footage recently on her mobile phone.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Jaipur: Amid the Twisha Sharma death case, a video of another woman from Rajasthan's Jaipur has surfaced nearly 50 days after she died by suicide, in which her husband is purportedly seen assaulting her. An investigation has been launched into the matter by the Muhana police station.
Police said the victim, Anu Meena, died in the first week of April. Upon checking her mobile phone recently, Anu's brother found CCTV footage where she is being subjected to harassment by her husband, Gautam Meena, an engineer with the public works department. Recorded just a few days before her suicide, the footage shows Gautam angrily smashing the television set and physically assaulting Anu right in front of their child.
It has been learnt that Anu was the daughter of Rohitash Meena, a head constable with the Rajasthan Police. Family members of the deceased have levelled serious allegations against Gautam, accusing him of constantly harassing her for dowry.
According to the victim's family, Anu and Gautam got married on July 25, 2015. The couple has one son and one daughter. "Approximately Rs 60 lakh was spent on the wedding ceremony. A dowry of Rs five lakh in cash and a car was given. However, ever since the marriage, Gautam would physically abuse her under the influence of alcohol," said a family member.
Family members further said everyone initially believed things would gradually improve. However, Gautam's abuse only intensified with time, when he subjected her to both physical and mental torture. In 2022, Rs 20 lakh was given to her in-laws, but it yielded nothing positive. They have also accused Gautam of having illicit relationships with other women.
Investigating officer and Masarovar ACP Aditya Kakade said a case was registered by Anu's brother, Neeraj, against Gautam and other members of his family, accusing them of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. "Anu died by suicide on April 7. At the time, it was believed that she did it out of domestic stress. However, a video on her mobile phone has revealed evidence of harassment, physical assault, and torture, based on which an investigation has been initiated. The inquiry is also being conducted based on the videos provided by the family members. Family members had filed the FIR several days after the incident," he added.
Kakade said the evidence submitted by the victim's family has been incorporated into the probe. "The police have also seized the DVR of CCTV. Notices have been issued to the husband and his family members for questioning. But they are yet to be served as their mobile phones are currently switched off. Several teams have been dispatched to locate them. Following the suicide incident, the police have sealed the house. A forensic science laboratory team has collected evidence from the scene. The investigation into the entire matter is ongoing. Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the course of the investigation.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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