ETV Bharat / state

50 Days After Jaipur Woman Dies By Suicide, Video Surfaces Showing Assault By Husband

The victim, Anu Meena and her husband, Gautam, during their wedding. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: Amid the Twisha Sharma death case, a video of another woman from Rajasthan's Jaipur has surfaced nearly 50 days after she died by suicide, in which her husband is purportedly seen assaulting her. An investigation has been launched into the matter by the Muhana police station. Police said the victim, Anu Meena, died in the first week of April. Upon checking her mobile phone recently, Anu's brother found CCTV footage where she is being subjected to harassment by her husband, Gautam Meena, an engineer with the public works department. Recorded just a few days before her suicide, the footage shows Gautam angrily smashing the television set and physically assaulting Anu right in front of their child. It has been learnt that Anu was the daughter of Rohitash Meena, a head constable with the Rajasthan Police. Family members of the deceased have levelled serious allegations against Gautam, accusing him of constantly harassing her for dowry. According to the victim's family, Anu and Gautam got married on July 25, 2015. The couple has one son and one daughter. "Approximately Rs 60 lakh was spent on the wedding ceremony. A dowry of Rs five lakh in cash and a car was given. However, ever since the marriage, Gautam would physically abuse her under the influence of alcohol," said a family member.