'50 Attacks In Five Months': Bengal Christian Organisations Seek Security, Write To Amit Shah, Suvendu
The organisations claim that in four to five months, 50 incidents of attacks targeting Christian prayer meetings have occurred in the state, reports Sahajan Purkait.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 10:16 PM IST|
Updated : November 21, 2026 at 10:36 PM IST
Kolkata: Amid a political controversy surrounding religious conversion, several Christian organisations in West Bengal have expressed concerns over potential attacks, police harassment, and arbitrary arrests of Christians.
Following an emergency meeting of representatives from various churches, organised by the 'Bangiya Christiya Pariseba' (Bengal Christian Service) and the 'West Bengal Association of Christian Schools', a memorandum was submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. A copy of the memorandum was also sent to Governor RN Ravi.
The organisations claim that over the last four to five months, approximately 50 incidents of attacks targeting Christian prayer meetings have occurred across various districts in the state. In some instances, those attending religious gatherings were assaulted, and clergy members were not spared either.
In other cases, places of worship were vandalised. The organisation stated that while 16 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed by the victims, the administration has failed to clarify what action, if any, has been taken against the perpetrators.
Herod Mullick, founding secretary of 'Bangiya Christiya Pariseba', stated, "We demand a judicial inquiry before any police action is taken regarding alleged 'illegal conversions.' Without proper evidence or investigation, local police might misinterpret peaceful prayer meetings, religious outreach, or the reading of the Gospel as attempts at illegal conversion, leading to the arrest of innocent clergy and evangelists. Such administrative conduct could embolden certain hardline groups, providing them with an opportunity to attack, threaten, or harass Christians. Therefore, an impartial investigation is essential before the police initiate any action based on such allegations."
The letter addressed to the Union Home Minister and the Chief Minister cites Article 25 of the Constitution, as well as the Supreme Court’s judgment in the 1977 case of 'Rev. Stainislaus vs State of Madhya Pradesh'. The organisations state that propagating one’s faith, expressing religious beliefs, engaging in peaceful prayer, and imparting religious instruction fall under constitutional rights. However, conversion through coercion, deception, or inducement is legally prohibited.
Herod asserts that participating in religious prayer or worship does not equate to conversion. Conversion is an internal shift in an individual’s conscience and beliefs, which must be entirely voluntary. He notes, "Our faith is not merely a matter of instantaneous ritual; conversion is preceded by a long period of religious instruction, an understanding of the faith, and the individual's own consent," Herod said.
The memorandum also expresses concern regarding recent allegations and political commentary directed at various Christian-run educational institutions in the state. Representatives of the organisations pointed to instances where claims were made—ranging from the alleged presence of a Pakistani flag on a school administrator's desk and restrictions on wearing saffron-colored sarees, to accusations of a "British mentality."
They argue that making sweeping, generalised allegations—without identifying specific institutions or providing verified evidence—damages the reputation of both the Christian-run educational institutions and the millions of students they serve. The memorandum notes that there are approximately 800 such Christian-run educational institutions in the state.
In light of this, the Christian organisations have presented four primary demands to the central and state governments:
1. Impartial Judicial Inquiry: Before any punitive action is taken against a church or a 'house church', an impartial investigation must be conducted under the supervision of a sitting or retired High Court judge.
2. Cessation of Arrests Without Evidence: Pastors, evangelists, and worshippers should not be arrested based on unverified allegations or the misinterpretation of peaceful prayer gatherings.
3. Action Against Perpetrators: Strict legal action must be taken against groups that take the law into their own hands. An impartial and expedited investigation into 16 registered FIRs must be ensured, and the police harassment of victims who come forward to file complaints must be brought to an end.
4. Security for Christmas: In view of the upcoming Christmas, adequate police and administrative security must be ensured for churches, Christian-run educational institutions, and peaceful religious observances across the state.
The meeting was attended by Herod and Father Malay D'Costa, secretary of the West Bengal Association of Christian Schools. The Archbishop of Kolkata, Thomas D'Souza (referred to as Elias Frank in the source text), along with bishops from various churches, representatives of religious bodies, and several Christian organisations, have extended their support to the demands.
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