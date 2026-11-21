ETV Bharat / state

'50 Attacks In Five Months': Bengal Christian Organisations Seek Security, Write To Amit Shah, Suvendu

Following an emergency meeting of representatives from various churches, organised by the 'Bangiya Christiya Pariseba' (Bengal Christian Service) and the 'West Bengal Association of Christian Schools', a memorandum was submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. A copy of the memorandum was also sent to Governor RN Ravi.

The organisations claim that over the last four to five months, approximately 50 incidents of attacks targeting Christian prayer meetings have occurred across various districts in the state. In some instances, those attending religious gatherings were assaulted, and clergy members were not spared either.

In other cases, places of worship were vandalised. The organisation stated that while 16 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed by the victims, the administration has failed to clarify what action, if any, has been taken against the perpetrators.

Herod Mullick, founding secretary of 'Bangiya Christiya Pariseba', stated, "We demand a judicial inquiry before any police action is taken regarding alleged 'illegal conversions.' Without proper evidence or investigation, local police might misinterpret peaceful prayer meetings, religious outreach, or the reading of the Gospel as attempts at illegal conversion, leading to the arrest of innocent clergy and evangelists. Such administrative conduct could embolden certain hardline groups, providing them with an opportunity to attack, threaten, or harass Christians. Therefore, an impartial investigation is essential before the police initiate any action based on such allegations."

The letter addressed to the Union Home Minister and the Chief Minister cites Article 25 of the Constitution, as well as the Supreme Court’s judgment in the 1977 case of 'Rev. Stainislaus vs State of Madhya Pradesh'. The organisations state that propagating one’s faith, expressing religious beliefs, engaging in peaceful prayer, and imparting religious instruction fall under constitutional rights. However, conversion through coercion, deception, or inducement is legally prohibited.

Herod asserts that participating in religious prayer or worship does not equate to conversion. Conversion is an internal shift in an individual’s conscience and beliefs, which must be entirely voluntary. He notes, "Our faith is not merely a matter of instantaneous ritual; conversion is preceded by a long period of religious instruction, an understanding of the faith, and the individual's own consent," Herod said.

The memorandum also expresses concern regarding recent allegations and political commentary directed at various Christian-run educational institutions in the state. Representatives of the organisations pointed to instances where claims were made—ranging from the alleged presence of a Pakistani flag on a school administrator's desk and restrictions on wearing saffron-colored sarees, to accusations of a "British mentality."