Five-Year-Old Girl's Body Found In Sugarcane Farm In Bihar's West Champaran; Probe On
The girl was last seen with a woman who allegedly assaulted her, reports Dilip Kumar.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
West Champaran: The body of a girl, believed to be five years old, was found at a sugarcane farm at Dhana in Bihar's West Champaran on Wednesday.
The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, said police. Sources said the girl's body was spotted by some locals who informed the police. Dhana police station in-charge head Amit Kumar Singh rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.
According to locals, a woman was seen leaving with the girl at around 10 pm on Tuesday night. Eyewitnesses claim that the woman was assaulting the girl. Police are now gathering information about the woman's identity and her whereabouts. A CCTV footage has gone viral in which the woman can be seen strangulating the child and throwing her at the farm.
Singh said police are examining CCTV footage from shops near the spot where the body was found to identify the woman. "We cordoned off the area after which evidence was collected from the spot by a team from the forensic science laboratory," he said. Singh added that the cause of the girl's death will be known only after the postmortem report is received. All aspects of the case are being investigated, he said.
Singh said police are trying to determine whether the woman is the girl's mother or someone else. The CCTV footage shows the woman first looking around and then strangulating the girl to death. She then strangled her, threw her into a sugarcane field, said sources.
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