ETV Bharat / state

Five-Year-Old Girl's Body Found In Sugarcane Farm In Bihar's West Champaran; Probe On

West Champaran: The body of a girl, believed to be five years old, was found at a sugarcane farm at Dhana in Bihar's West Champaran on Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, said police. Sources said the girl's body was spotted by some locals who informed the police. Dhana police station in-charge head Amit Kumar Singh rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

According to locals, a woman was seen leaving with the girl at around 10 pm on Tuesday night. Eyewitnesses claim that the woman was assaulting the girl. Police are now gathering information about the woman's identity and her whereabouts. A CCTV footage has gone viral in which the woman can be seen strangulating the child and throwing her at the farm.