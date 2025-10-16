ETV Bharat / state

5 Women Killed In Lightning Strikes In Cuddalore And Tiruvannamalai

Representational Image
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 16, 2025 at 10:51 PM IST

Cuddalore: Four women in Cuddalore and one in Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu died due to lightning strikes on Thursday, after the Northeast monsoon began in Tamil Nadu. The India Meteorological Department has also said that there is a possibility of rain in various areas for the next week. Meanwhile, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Perambalur, and Ariyalur districts have been receiving heavy rain since Wednesday.

There was moderate rain throughout the Cuddalore district since Thursday morning, which turned into heavy rain with lightning in the afternoon. Agricultural workers engaged in weeding at a maize farm in Kazhdur, near Vepur, received the brunt of the lightning, and four women, Kavita, Parijatham, Chinna Ponnu and Adhilakshmi from Ariyanachi village, were burnt to death on the spot. Also, a woman who was working in the same field lost vision in both eyes after being struck by lightning.

Meanwhile, another woman died after being struck by lightning near Tiruvannamalai on Thursday.

Similar Cases In The Past

Similarly, in 2022, before the onset of monsoon, Uma (30) and Periammal (45) from Bethanoor village next to Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi district were engaged in planting crops in an agricultural land in Karunguzhi village when they were unexpectedly struck by thunder and lightning with a terrible sound. At that time, both of them were engaged in planting crops and died on the spot after being struck by thunder and lightning. In 2017, three women died on the spot when lightning struck women working in the fields in Ariyalur.

