ETV Bharat / state

5 Women Drown In Dam During Family Outing In Andhra Pradesh

Puttaparthi: Five women drowned in a dam in Satya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh as they had gone on a family outing.

A group of neighbours who set out together to enjoy the scenic beauty of a dam met with tragedy on Friday. Among those who died were the people from the same family.

The deceased have been identified as Gayatri (50) and her daughter, Ashwini (23), Pushpalatha (29), and the mother-daughter duo of Haseena (43) and Maheen (17).

​The tragedy occurred at the Gollapalli Reservoir, located near the Kia plant in the Penukonda mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district.

​The group from Dargapeta in Penukonda had traveled to the Gollapalli Dam on two-wheelers, and while exploring the surroundings of the dam, they reached the backwaters.

​Shankar, who was also part of the group, stayed on the bank to look after his two children and to prevent them from venturing into the water.

Others, however, who were part of the group stepped into the water, where they drowned in deep pits. Earlier, during the construction of the dam, soil was excavated from the area, which had resulted in the formation of deep pits. After the dam was filled up, the pits remained invisible.

Earlier, after noticing other people drowning, Shankar cried out for help following which people working in nearby fields rushed for assistance. However, their efforts proved futile, with all the people losing their lives.