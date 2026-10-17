5 Women Drown In Dam During Family Outing In Andhra Pradesh
Among those who died were the people from the same family.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Puttaparthi: Five women drowned in a dam in Satya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh as they had gone on a family outing.
A group of neighbours who set out together to enjoy the scenic beauty of a dam met with tragedy on Friday. Among those who died were the people from the same family.
The deceased have been identified as Gayatri (50) and her daughter, Ashwini (23), Pushpalatha (29), and the mother-daughter duo of Haseena (43) and Maheen (17).
The tragedy occurred at the Gollapalli Reservoir, located near the Kia plant in the Penukonda mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district.
The group from Dargapeta in Penukonda had traveled to the Gollapalli Dam on two-wheelers, and while exploring the surroundings of the dam, they reached the backwaters.
Shankar, who was also part of the group, stayed on the bank to look after his two children and to prevent them from venturing into the water.
Others, however, who were part of the group stepped into the water, where they drowned in deep pits. Earlier, during the construction of the dam, soil was excavated from the area, which had resulted in the formation of deep pits. After the dam was filled up, the pits remained invisible.
Earlier, after noticing other people drowning, Shankar cried out for help following which people working in nearby fields rushed for assistance. However, their efforts proved futile, with all the people losing their lives.
The police recovered the bodies from the scene and transported them to the government hospital in Penukonda. The families have descended into grief after the deaths of loved ones.
The drowning incident occurred at the point where water from the Handri-Niva canal enters the Gollapalli Dam.
The people who ventured into the backwaters were under the impression that the water is shallow.
Local residents stated that since the pits remain invisible, it led to the death of five persons.
They have urged the authorities to install warning signs and implement necessary safety measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.
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