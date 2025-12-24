5 Killed After Truck Hits Car In Haryana's Jhajjar
One of the deceased was a local contractor, while the other four were labourers from Uttar Pradesh.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 12:59 AM IST|
Updated : December 24, 2025 at 1:31 AM IST
Jhajjar: As many as five people were killed after a truck travelling at a high speed overturned onto a car in Haryana’s Jhajjar on Tuesday.
The horrific road accident took place at the Silani bypass of Rewari Road when a truck loaded with animal feed overturned onto a Maruti Alto car. The car was completely crushed under the truck, and five people riding in the car died.
One of the deceased was a resident of Jhajjar, who is said to be a local contractor, while the other four were labourers from Uttar Pradesh. According to sources, the accident occurred around 8 PM.
Upon receiving news of the accident, a police and administrative team rushed to the scene. After considerable effort, the truck was removed from the car with the help of a JCB. The bodies could be retrieved then.
All the bodies have been removed from the car and sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem. Dr. Mohit of the Civil Hospital Jhajjar said, "By the time five people were brought to the hospital, they were dead." The accident caused a traffic jam on the road, and a long queue of vehicles formed.
Earlier, on the Hodal-Nagina road near Neemka village in Nuh, a speeding truck hit five young men, who stood on the roadside near a Swift car. Three of them died, while two others were seriously injured.
