5 Killed After Truck Hits Car In Haryana's Jhajjar

The bodies are being retrieved with the help of crane. ( ETV Bharat )

Jhajjar: As many as five people were killed after a truck travelling at a high speed overturned onto a car in Haryana’s Jhajjar on Tuesday.

The horrific road accident took place at the Silani bypass of Rewari Road when a truck loaded with animal feed overturned onto a Maruti Alto car. The car was completely crushed under the truck, and five people riding in the car died.

One of the deceased was a resident of Jhajjar, who is said to be a local contractor, while the other four were labourers from Uttar Pradesh. According to sources, the accident occurred around 8 PM.