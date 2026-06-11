ETV Bharat / state

Three Children Among Family Of Five Killed In Road Accident In Jharkhand's Simdega

Road accident near Agharma in Jharkhand's Simdega district leaves five people dead and four others injured. ( ETV Bharat )

Simdega: A family of five members, including three children, died in a road accident near Agharma in Jharkhand's Simdega district on Thursday, officials said on Thursday. They added that four others were severely injured in the mishap.

According to officials, the accident occurred near Agharma when a Scorpio vehicle carrying the family from Lohardaga to Lasia allegedly lost control and crashed into a tree.

A child, two women, and a man were the four other people who sustained injuries. After receiving first aid, the injured were taken to the hospital for advanced treatment, where the doctors are closely monitoring their condition, officials said and added that the impact of the accident was so severe that the vehicle was left badly mangled.