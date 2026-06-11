Three Children Among Family Of Five Killed In Road Accident In Jharkhand's Simdega
A road accident near Agharma in Jharkhand's Simdega district left five people dead and four others injured.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 10:11 PM IST
Simdega: A family of five members, including three children, died in a road accident near Agharma in Jharkhand's Simdega district on Thursday, officials said on Thursday. They added that four others were severely injured in the mishap.
According to officials, the accident occurred near Agharma when a Scorpio vehicle carrying the family from Lohardaga to Lasia allegedly lost control and crashed into a tree.
A child, two women, and a man were the four other people who sustained injuries. After receiving first aid, the injured were taken to the hospital for advanced treatment, where the doctors are closely monitoring their condition, officials said and added that the impact of the accident was so severe that the vehicle was left badly mangled.
After receiving information about the mishap, a police team arrived at the scene and transported the injured to the hospital.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dharmdev Paswan confirmed the death of five people. He said that a couple and their three children died in the accident, while four other people were injured. "The police are investigating the cause of the accident," said Paswan.
Local villagers rushed to the scene and began rescue operations and managed to pull out the injured from the vehicle.
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