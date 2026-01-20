ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Crime Branch Arrests Nigerian National, Seizes Narcotics Worth Rs 5.15 Crore; 106 kg Ganja Recovered In Separate Puttur Operation

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a Nigerian national allegedly involved in drug trafficking and seized a large quantity of narcotics worth several crores of rupees.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ernest Yugahs (45). Police said they seized 2.5 kg of MDMA, 300 ecstasy tablets, and other narcotics collectively valued at around Rs 5.15 crore.

According to the police, multiple cases had earlier been registered against Ernest at Kadugodi and Hennur police stations. After recently being released from jail, he allegedly resumed his drug trafficking activities. The accused had rented a house near Munekolalu in the Marathahalli area and was operating his illegal business from there. Police said efforts are underway to trace his associates and customers who were in contact with him.

In a separate operation, the Puttur Rural Police arrested two persons and seized 106 kg of ganja. The accused have been identified as Rafiq P (37) and Abdul Sadiq (37), both residents of Charmadi village in Belthangady.