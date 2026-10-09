ETV Bharat / state

5 Dead In West Bengal Road Accident As Chicken-laden Vehicle Rams Into Lorry

Representational Image. ( ETV Bharat )

Raiganj: Five people lost their lives in a road accident early Friday morning on the National Highway in the Viti area of ​​Raiganj in West Bengal when a vehicle loaded with chickens rammed into the rear of a lorry.

The impact of the accident was so severe that four people inside the chicken-laden vehicle died on the spot. Another person, who was critically wounded, was rescued and shifted to the hospital, but succumbed to injuries.

After the accident, local residents rushed to the scene and attempted to assist with the rescue operations. Police arrived quickly at the spot as soon as information was received about the incident. The police have sent the bodies to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations, and an investigation has been started in the matter.