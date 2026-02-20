ETV Bharat / state

5 Children Injured As DJ Set Catches Fire At Wedding In Rajasthan's Deeg; 2 Critical

Alwar: Five children were severely burnt after a DJ system became electrified during a wedding ceremony at Niamatpur village in Rajasthan’s Deeg distrct, police said on Thursday.

The incident caused widespread panic at the wedding ceremony as the injured children were immediately rushed to the city hospital for treatment. Two critically-injured children were later transferred to the Alwar District Hospital for better treatment.

Brajkishore, a relative of the injured children, said the incident occurred when the wedding ceremony was underway at his family's house in Niamatpur village. Loud music was being played while the children and other family members were watching the programme nearby. At that moment, the DJ suddenly became electrified. According to him, an 11,000 kV power line was passing above the DJ, but the cause of the electric shock is still unclear.