5 Children Injured As DJ Set Catches Fire At Wedding In Rajasthan's Deeg; 2 Critical
While all five were rushed to a nearby hospital, condition of two children, Badal and Ankit, deteriorated, leading to their transfer to Alwar District Hospital.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 12:35 AM IST
Alwar: Five children were severely burnt after a DJ system became electrified during a wedding ceremony at Niamatpur village in Rajasthan’s Deeg distrct, police said on Thursday.
The incident caused widespread panic at the wedding ceremony as the injured children were immediately rushed to the city hospital for treatment. Two critically-injured children were later transferred to the Alwar District Hospital for better treatment.
Brajkishore, a relative of the injured children, said the incident occurred when the wedding ceremony was underway at his family's house in Niamatpur village. Loud music was being played while the children and other family members were watching the programme nearby. At that moment, the DJ suddenly became electrified. According to him, an 11,000 kV power line was passing above the DJ, but the cause of the electric shock is still unclear.
He said that the family members were not present at the time of the incident, but as soon as they received information about the children getting electrocuted by the DJ, they immediately reached the spot and rushed the children to the city hospital. The children were given first aid at the hospital.
Brajkishore further said that three of the children who were burnt are currently undergoing treatment at the nearby city hospital, while two children, who were admitted to the district hospital in Alwar, have been identified as Badal and Ankit.
