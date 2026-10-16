ETV Bharat / state

5 Baiga Children Die, 15 Malnourished Hospitalised In Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham; Questions Raised Over Healthcare Negligenc

Kawardha: Five children from the indigenous Baiga community have succumbed due to illness over the past five months in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district, raising alarm bells ringing among the government and especially healthcare officials.

The District Programme Officer Anand Tiwari said that while the Health Department is trying to determine the exact cause of deaths, the incidents are deeply tragic.

Tiwari further said 15 malnourished children have been admitted to a Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre (NRC). According to him, the Health Department is also alarmed by the news of these five deaths within such a short span.

"We received information about the deaths of children in the village. The news prompted our visit to the village for an investigation. Today, 15 children have been sent to an NRC for better medical care. The Health Department will be able to clarify the cause of these deaths. We are speaking with the villagers. There is a lack of awareness among them. Had they sought medical care on time, the situation would not have become so serious. We are also in touch with the Anganwadi workers, who took the children to the hospital. Often, parents are unwilling to do this. We will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter,” Tiwari said.

Following reports of the deaths in Nandni Kuman village, the district health officials visited the site to gather information from the residents. Doctors are closely monitoring the 15 children currently admitted to the Bodla Community Health Centre.

Meanwhile, the Congress party and local leaders have raised questions regarding the functioning of the Department of Women and Child Development. Nandni Kuman village is located in the Bodla block of Kabirdham district, near the border of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

"My child had been ill for five days, and it was this illness that led to his death. I don’t know exactly what the problem was; only the doctors can tell,” Rup Singh, father of one of the deceased children, said.

He added, "Five Baiga children have died over the last few months. There may have been some shortcomings on the part of the parents as well. But my question is: what was the actual benefit of the health camps that were held here two to four times?

When reached, Kamu Baiga, a tribal leader, said, "Five Baiga children have died over the last few months. There may have been some shortcomings on the part of the parents as well. But my question is: what was the actual benefit of the health camps that were held here two to four times?”

He further said the SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) should look into this. “The Baiga community is considered the 'adopted children' of the President (a special status accorded to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group). The head of the Baiga community should have been invited to these health camps. If he had explained things to the people in their own language, they would have listened,” Baiga added.