5 Baiga Children Die, 15 Malnourished Hospitalised In Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham; Questions Raised Over Healthcare Negligenc
Kamu Baiga, a tribal leader, alleged that locals were not invited to the health awareness camps in the district.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 3:52 AM IST|
Updated : October 16, 2026 at 4:27 AM IST
Kawardha: Five children from the indigenous Baiga community have succumbed due to illness over the past five months in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district, raising alarm bells ringing among the government and especially healthcare officials.
The District Programme Officer Anand Tiwari said that while the Health Department is trying to determine the exact cause of deaths, the incidents are deeply tragic.
Tiwari further said 15 malnourished children have been admitted to a Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre (NRC). According to him, the Health Department is also alarmed by the news of these five deaths within such a short span.
"We received information about the deaths of children in the village. The news prompted our visit to the village for an investigation. Today, 15 children have been sent to an NRC for better medical care. The Health Department will be able to clarify the cause of these deaths. We are speaking with the villagers. There is a lack of awareness among them. Had they sought medical care on time, the situation would not have become so serious. We are also in touch with the Anganwadi workers, who took the children to the hospital. Often, parents are unwilling to do this. We will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter,” Tiwari said.
Following reports of the deaths in Nandni Kuman village, the district health officials visited the site to gather information from the residents. Doctors are closely monitoring the 15 children currently admitted to the Bodla Community Health Centre.
Meanwhile, the Congress party and local leaders have raised questions regarding the functioning of the Department of Women and Child Development. Nandni Kuman village is located in the Bodla block of Kabirdham district, near the border of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
"My child had been ill for five days, and it was this illness that led to his death. I don’t know exactly what the problem was; only the doctors can tell,” Rup Singh, father of one of the deceased children, said.
He added, "Five Baiga children have died over the last few months. There may have been some shortcomings on the part of the parents as well. But my question is: what was the actual benefit of the health camps that were held here two to four times?
When reached, Kamu Baiga, a tribal leader, said, "Five Baiga children have died over the last few months. There may have been some shortcomings on the part of the parents as well. But my question is: what was the actual benefit of the health camps that were held here two to four times?”
He further said the SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) should look into this. “The Baiga community is considered the 'adopted children' of the President (a special status accorded to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group). The head of the Baiga community should have been invited to these health camps. If he had explained things to the people in their own language, they would have listened,” Baiga added.
Congress leader Mahesh Chandravanshi said he spoke to the families, who mentioned that the children were suffering from nothing more than a common cold and fever. “This issue must be addressed with sensitivity, and strict action should be taken against those negligent. It is deeply saddening that no elected representative from the BJP has visited the grieving families so far,” Chandravanshi added.
Following the series of deaths over the last 4 to 5 months, teams from the Health Department and the local administration rushed to the village. As many as 15 malnourished children were identified and immediately admitted to the Bodla Community Health Centre. They are currently kept under the supervision of doctors and are being provided with a nutritious diet.
In the wake of this tragedy, questions are being raised regarding the adequacy of healthcare facilities and government efforts to combat malnutrition in areas with a dense Baiga tribal population. Kamu Baiga has even accused the Health Department of merely performing a formality by organising health camps, alleging that funds may have been misused. Baiga asserted that had the children's health been taken seriously on time, the situation would not have become so dire.
According to him, substantial funds—amounting to millions—were spent on raising awareness about health and education in areas inhabited by the Baiga tribe. Despite heavy expenditure, problems persist at the grassroots level, he said.
Locals said that in rural areas, some people still rely on traditional faith healing (exorcism/rituals) rather than seeking medical treatment at hospitals when illness strikes. Consequently, the lack of timely, proper medical care and adequate nutrition has become a serious challenge to children's health.
Questions raised regarding health camps' efficacy
Meanwhile, the Health Department claimed that regular health camps were organised in the affected areas and villages. The deceased children were identified as Savita, Chandrapal, Rajkumari, Ganesh and Himesh.
Who are Baigas?
The Baiga community is classified as a PVTG, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group. This makes the administration’s responsibility regarding the education and safety of Baiga children even more urgent. Under Article 21A of the Constitution, the right to education is guaranteed for children aged 6 to 14. Given this, there have been demands—which look justified—for an investigation into the nature of the tasks children are being made to perform within school premises.
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