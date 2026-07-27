ETV Bharat / state

Five Held For Stealing 3 Tonnes Of Expensive Red Globe Grapes In Karnataka; Rs 2.5 Lakh Cash Seized

Chikkaballapura: The Nandi Giridhama police in Chikkaballapura in Karnataka have arrested five persons in connection with the theft of nearly three tonnes of expensive Red Globe grapes from a farm and seized Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, allegedly obtained from the sale of the stolen produce.

According to Superintendent of Police, Chikkaballapura, Kushal Chouksey, the theft took place on the night of July 14 within the limits of the Nandi Giridhama police station.

The accused, identified as Ambareesh, Anil, Venkatesh, Vishwanath and another person also named Venkatesh, are all reportedly from Bengaluru. Police said the accused allegedly stole the grapes from an orchard and subsequently sold the produce at wholesale prices.

The arrests were made based on information provided by the farmer and an examination of CCTV footage collected from the surrounding areas, the SP said.