Five Held For Stealing 3 Tonnes Of Expensive Red Globe Grapes In Karnataka; Rs 2.5 Lakh Cash Seized
The stolen grapes belonged to Basavaraju of Kolavanahalli who cultivated the foreign variety on his 2.5-acre farm, hoping to earn profits
Published : July 27, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
Chikkaballapura: The Nandi Giridhama police in Chikkaballapura in Karnataka have arrested five persons in connection with the theft of nearly three tonnes of expensive Red Globe grapes from a farm and seized Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, allegedly obtained from the sale of the stolen produce.
According to Superintendent of Police, Chikkaballapura, Kushal Chouksey, the theft took place on the night of July 14 within the limits of the Nandi Giridhama police station.
The accused, identified as Ambareesh, Anil, Venkatesh, Vishwanath and another person also named Venkatesh, are all reportedly from Bengaluru. Police said the accused allegedly stole the grapes from an orchard and subsequently sold the produce at wholesale prices.
The arrests were made based on information provided by the farmer and an examination of CCTV footage collected from the surrounding areas, the SP said.
The stolen grapes belonged to farmer Basavaraju of Kolavanahalli in Chikkaballapura taluk. Basavaraju had cultivated the foreign Red Globe variety on his 2.5-acre agricultural land, hoping to earn a substantial profit from the crop due to its high market value.
However, the farmer's expectations were shattered when the thieves allegedly entered his orchard at around 10 pm on July 14. The accused reportedly stole nearly three tonnes of grape bunches during the night before fleeing the scene.
The farmer subsequently approached the Nandi Giridhama police, following which an investigation was launched. Police examined CCTV footage from the area and gathered information about the movement and sale of the stolen produce.
The investigation reportedly revealed that the accused had sold the stolen Red Globe grapes in the wholesale market. Based on the information gathered during the probe, police arrested the five accused and seized Rs 2.5 lakh in cash allegedly linked to the sale of the stolen grapes.
Also read
Karnataka: Cabinet Expansion Will Be Completed This Week, Says CM D K Shivakumar
Veterinary Doctors' Recruitment: KPSC Chairman, Officials Booked For Irregularities