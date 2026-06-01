4th Man Arrested From Murshidabad In Lakshmir Bhandar Probe, Together Held 21 Fraud Accounts
Shariful Islam, a nationalised bank CSR manager, is the husband of Sahana Biswas, the president of Domkal panchayat samiti under Murshidabad district.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Murshidabad: The ongoing probe into the flagship 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme of the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal led by Mamata Banerjee that provided financial assistance exclusively to women from economically weaker sections, on Sunday, led to the fourth arrest from Murshidabad district, when Shariful Islam was arrested in connection with the scam.
Shariful is the husband of Sahana Biswas, the president of Domkal panchayat samiti under Murshidabad district. Investigations have revealed that Lakshmir Bhandar grants were being deposited into three separate bank accounts belonging to Shariful, whose day job was managing a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative for a nationalised bank.
After Shariful's arrest on Sunday, he was produced before the Acting Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Berhampore, and remanded to police custody for nine days. This brings the total number of individuals arrested from Murshidabad on the same charges to four. Investigations have uncovered a total of 21 fraudulent bank accounts linked to these four individuals, including Shariful.
His wife, Sahana Biswas, said, "After I learnt of his arrest through social media, I came to the police station to meet with the Officer-in-Charge (OC)."
Earlier, on May 27 (Wednesday), Uttam Kumar Sau, a youth with alleged ties to the TMC was arrested from West Medinipur on charges of fraud involving the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. It is alleged that he had been drawing funds from the scheme into his own bank account for a prolonged period, by providing false information.
CM Suvendu Highlights Fraud
For years, the opposition parties in West Bengal have been alleging that there is widespread corruption in the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme. With the change in government, new Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on May 22 brought the issue into the spotlight, when he named one Rakibul Islam of Shialmara, under Berhampore Police Station, as a fraud account holder. Berhampore police immediately arrested Rakibul.
Subsequent investigation revealed that funds were being deposited into three of his bank accounts. Rakibul was remanded to police custody, during which, after a marathon interrogation session, the name of his brother-in-law, Tarikul Islam, came to light. It was then found that Tarikul, who hails from Osmanpur, under the Raghunathganj police station, maintained five fraudulent Lakshmir Bhandar accounts.
The investigation then revealed the name of the mastermind behind the operation, Mustafizur Rahman, who lives in Rajput Bahara village, also under Raghunathganj police station. A contractual employee at a Block office; Mustafizur was responsible for processing online registrations for the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. Investigators have traced 10 fraudulent accounts to him. The inquiry has established that in exchange for a substantial sum of money, Mustafizur facilitated the opening of eight fraudulent accounts for Rakibul and Tarikul.
Government counsel Utpal Roy said, "Tarikul was arrested and produced before the court. There are five fraudulent accounts registered in his name, into which, Lakshmir Bhandar funds were deposited."
A senior district police official said, "Lakshmir Bhandar funds were being deposited into men's bank accounts under the names of fictitious women. This fraudulent network extends far and wide. As we dig deeper, we are increasingly unearthing serious revelations. Many others are involved, and the investigation is ongoing."
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