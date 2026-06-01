ETV Bharat / state

4th Man Arrested From Murshidabad In Lakshmir Bhandar Probe, Together Held 21 Fraud Accounts

Murshidabad: The ongoing probe into the flagship 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme of the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal led by Mamata Banerjee that provided financial assistance exclusively to women from economically weaker sections, on Sunday, led to the fourth arrest from Murshidabad district, when Shariful Islam was arrested in connection with the scam.

Shariful is the husband of Sahana Biswas, the president of Domkal panchayat samiti under Murshidabad district. Investigations have revealed that Lakshmir Bhandar grants were being deposited into three separate bank accounts belonging to Shariful, whose day job was managing a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative for a nationalised bank.

After Shariful's arrest on Sunday, he was produced before the Acting Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Berhampore, and remanded to police custody for nine days. This brings the total number of individuals arrested from Murshidabad on the same charges to four. Investigations have uncovered a total of 21 fraudulent bank accounts linked to these four individuals, including Shariful.

His wife, Sahana Biswas, said, "After I learnt of his arrest through social media, I came to the police station to meet with the Officer-in-Charge (OC)."

Earlier, on May 27 (Wednesday), Uttam Kumar Sau, a youth with alleged ties to the TMC was arrested from West Medinipur on charges of fraud involving the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. It is alleged that he had been drawing funds from the scheme into his own bank account for a prolonged period, by providing false information.

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