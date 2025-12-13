491 New Officers To Join Indian Army At IMA Passing-Out-Parade On December 13
General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff, will be the chief guest and will oversee the parade, which is considered a significant milestone.
Dehradun: The Indian Military Academy (IMA) is set to hold Passing-Out-Parade on Saturday, a day which will see the congregation of 525 cadets, who will take part in the cherished event. Of these, 491 will join the Indian Army as commissioned officers, while 34 cadets from 14 friendly nations will also graduate after completing their rigorous training in Dehradun.
All arrangements for the ceremonial parade, considered one of the most prestigious military events in the country, have been finalised, IMA sources said. General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff, will be the chief guest and will oversee the parade, which is considered a significant milestone in the journey of these cadets.
The Indian Military Academy has trained nearly 67,000 officer cadets, offering them an opportunity to become part of the Indian Army. Established in 1932, the academy continues to fulfil its responsibilities with the same discipline and determination, nearly 93 years later.
The Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, who will inspect the parade, greet and award certificates of graduation to all graduating cadets during the day. The Passing-Out- Parade (POP) is likely to attract widespread attention from across the country. The occasion is going to celebrate the discipline, dedication, and commitment of the next generation of military officers, who stand ready to serve their nations with integrity and honour, an IMA source said.
