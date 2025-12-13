ETV Bharat / state

491 New Officers To Join Indian Army At IMA Passing-Out-Parade On December 13

Dehradun: The Indian Military Academy (IMA) is set to hold Passing-Out-Parade on Saturday, a day which will see the congregation of 525 cadets, who will take part in the cherished event. Of these, 491 will join the Indian Army as commissioned officers, while 34 cadets from 14 friendly nations will also graduate after completing their rigorous training in Dehradun.

All arrangements for the ceremonial parade, considered one of the most prestigious military events in the country, have been finalised, IMA sources said. General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff, will be the chief guest and will oversee the parade, which is considered a significant milestone in the journey of these cadets.