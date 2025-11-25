ETV Bharat / state

49-Year-Old Chinese Citizen Arrested In UP's Bahraich For Illegally Entering India

Bahraich: A 49-year-old Chinese citizen was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the Rupaidiha checkpost on the India-Nepal border in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday after he illegally entered India and was allegedly videographing the border area, SSB officials said.

The arrested Chinese citizen has travelled to Pakistan, and Pakistani, Chinese, and Nepalese currencies were recovered from him, officials said. Ganga Singh Udavat, the commandant of the 42nd battalion of the SSB, told PTI that the officer who arrested the Chinese national informed him that after entering India from Nepal, he was allegedly videographing a sensitive border area.

He added that the arrested Chinese national was identified as Liu Qunjing, a resident of the Hunan province of China. He allegedly lacked valid documents to enter India. Three mobile phones were also seized from him, and one of them contained videos of several sensitive locations in Indian territory, officials said.