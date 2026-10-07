ETV Bharat / state

49 Seized Buffaloes Cost Bhopal Civic Body Over Rs 16 Lakh In Fodder In 10 Months

Bhopal: Forty-nine buffaloes seized by the Itkhedi police in January 2026 over alleged illegal transportation have become a major expense for the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, with fodder costs crossing Rs 16 lakh in 10 months. The buffaloes were sent to the municipal corporation’s Arwalia Kanjighar after being seized from a truck. Since then, the civic body has been responsible for their food, care and treatment.

During this period, nine buffaloes have died, while four have given birth at the shelter. However, the civic body has not been able to auction or release the animals as the legal case is still pending. Itkhedi police station in-charge Ashish Sapre said police had stopped a truck in January and seized around 49 buffaloes that were allegedly being transported to Rajasthan in an unauthorised manner.

Police took action under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, seized the truck and sent the buffaloes to the Municipal Corporation’s Kanjighar in Arwalia. The Municipal Corporation’s Govardhan Project branch has been maintaining a monthly record of the expenses incurred on the animals. The fodder cost alone has crossed Rs 16 lakh in around 10 months.

However, since the case is pending in court, the civic body has neither been able to auction the buffaloes nor recover the money spent on their upkeep. According to records of the Govardhan Project, nine of the 49 buffaloes seized in January have died, while four have given birth to calves at the Kanjighar. The civic body also cannot directly take action when a buffalo dies at the shelter. The project branch has to inform the Itkhedi police, after which a post-mortem can be conducted with police permission.

Municipal officials said a proposal was prepared to auction the buffaloes because of the rising cost of their upkeep. The civic body also wrote to the Itkhedi police seeking permission for the auction. However, permission was not granted as the case is pending in court.