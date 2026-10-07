49 Seized Buffaloes Cost Bhopal Civic Body Over Rs 16 Lakh In Fodder In 10 Months
Buffaloes seized in January over alleged illegal transportation have cost Bhopal Municipal Corporation more than Rs 16 lakh in fodder in 10 months.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST
Bhopal: Forty-nine buffaloes seized by the Itkhedi police in January 2026 over alleged illegal transportation have become a major expense for the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, with fodder costs crossing Rs 16 lakh in 10 months. The buffaloes were sent to the municipal corporation’s Arwalia Kanjighar after being seized from a truck. Since then, the civic body has been responsible for their food, care and treatment.
During this period, nine buffaloes have died, while four have given birth at the shelter. However, the civic body has not been able to auction or release the animals as the legal case is still pending. Itkhedi police station in-charge Ashish Sapre said police had stopped a truck in January and seized around 49 buffaloes that were allegedly being transported to Rajasthan in an unauthorised manner.
Police took action under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, seized the truck and sent the buffaloes to the Municipal Corporation’s Kanjighar in Arwalia. The Municipal Corporation’s Govardhan Project branch has been maintaining a monthly record of the expenses incurred on the animals. The fodder cost alone has crossed Rs 16 lakh in around 10 months.
However, since the case is pending in court, the civic body has neither been able to auction the buffaloes nor recover the money spent on their upkeep. According to records of the Govardhan Project, nine of the 49 buffaloes seized in January have died, while four have given birth to calves at the Kanjighar. The civic body also cannot directly take action when a buffalo dies at the shelter. The project branch has to inform the Itkhedi police, after which a post-mortem can be conducted with police permission.
Municipal officials said a proposal was prepared to auction the buffaloes because of the rising cost of their upkeep. The civic body also wrote to the Itkhedi police seeking permission for the auction. However, permission was not granted as the case is pending in court.
Berasia tehsil Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADPO) Shailendra Singh Sisodia said the lower court had sought legal documents related to ownership of the buffaloes. However, the concerned party could not produce documents proving ownership.
The matter later reached the High Court, where it was not heard on the ground that the case was already pending before the lower court.
The Municipal Corporation is now preparing to hand the buffaloes back to the Itkhedi police. The Govardhan Project unit has sought permission from officials to send a letter to the police for returning the animals and recovering the fodder expenses incurred so far.
However, Itkhedi police station in-charge Ashish Sapre said there was no provision for the police to pay for the fodder. According to Sapre, the police’s role is to take legal action, while looking after stray cattle and buffaloes is the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation.
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