48 Schoolchildren Hospitalised After Mid-Day Meal In Jharkhand’s Koderma
According to sources, rice, pulses and potato-soybean curry were prepared as part of the mid-day meal in the school.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
Koderma: As many as 48 children at an upgraded primary school in Jharkhand’s Koderma were hospitalised after they ate the mid-day meal, which caused them uneasiness and vomiting. After eating the food, the children suffered from stomach pain. After the complaint, all the children were immediately admitted to the primary health centre.
After treatment in the hospital, the condition of all the children is said to be normal. However, as a precaution, the children are still kept under the observation of doctors. According to sources, rice, pulses and potato-soybean curry were prepared as part of the mid-day meal in the school on Wednesday. After consuming the meal, children started having stomach aches, and some children even started vomiting.
Seeing the deteriorating health condition of the children, the teachers took everyone to the hospital with the help of local people. Upon receiving information about the children’s health, the family members rushed to the hospital and inquired about the well-being of their children.
Sixty-two children were present in the school on Wednesday and out of which, 48 children fell ill due to food poisoning after eating food. After receiving information about the incident, officials of the block and education department also reached the school and hospital and took information about the incident.
Giving details, district education officer Ajay Kumar said that the condition of all the children is normal. He said that perhaps the rice might have been a little raw, which may have caused the trouble. Seeing this, the other children also panicked. On the issue of old rice, the cook said that an investigation will reveal everything.
The Circle Officer said that the cook said that he too had a problem after eating the food. He has also received treatment at the hospital due to illness.
Read more