ETV Bharat / state

48 Schoolchildren Hospitalised After Mid-Day Meal In Jharkhand’s Koderma

Representational image. ( IANS )

Koderma: As many as 48 children at an upgraded primary school in Jharkhand’s Koderma were hospitalised after they ate the mid-day meal, which caused them uneasiness and vomiting. After eating the food, the children suffered from stomach pain. After the complaint, all the children were immediately admitted to the primary health centre.

After treatment in the hospital, the condition of all the children is said to be normal. However, as a precaution, the children are still kept under the observation of doctors. According to sources, rice, pulses and potato-soybean curry were prepared as part of the mid-day meal in the school on Wednesday. After consuming the meal, children started having stomach aches, and some children even started vomiting. Seeing the deteriorating health condition of the children, the teachers took everyone to the hospital with the help of local people. Upon receiving information about the children’s health, the family members rushed to the hospital and inquired about the well-being of their children.