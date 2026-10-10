ETV Bharat / state

48 Schoolchildren Fall Ill After Consuming Mid-day Meal At Rajasthan School

Churu: Nearly 48 schoolchildren on Saturday fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal at a government school in Survas, Sujangarh, in the Churu district of Rajasthan. Panic ensued among the school staff as the children began falling ill one after another.

Subsequently, nearly 48 children were transported via private vehicles to the Government Bagaria Hospital in Sujangarh. Upon receiving news of the incident, Tehsildar Arjun Lal and CBEO (Chief Block Education Officer) Ranjeet Bhinchar also arrived at the hospital.

Sujangarh SDM Omprakash Verma said that reports indicate a baby lizard fell into the mid-day meal. After consuming the food, the children began complaining of vomiting and uneasiness. As a precautionary measure, all the children from the school were brought to the hospital for admission and health check-ups.

The SDM issued necessary instructions to the hospital's PMO (Principal Medical Officer), stating that a thorough investigation will be conducted and strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty.

School teacher Monika Jhuria said that potato curry and “roti” had been prepared for the mid-day meal. Children complained that a lizard had fallen into the curry, prompting the school staff to immediately set the food aside. With the assistance of the staff and Shyam Swarnkar from the 'Haare Ka Sahara' team, all the children were taken to the Government Bagaria Hospital in Sujangarh. The children with more severe symptoms were admitted for observation, and the others were undergoing medical examinations.