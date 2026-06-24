472-Year-Old Vijayanagara Inscription Discovered Deep Inside Seshachalam Forests
The inscription, dated July 31, 1554 CE and engraved in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil, was unearthed by ASI officials during an exploration at Sadashivakona.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Tirupati: A 472-year-old stone inscription dating back to the Vijayanagara Empire has been discovered deep inside the Seshachalam forests, offering fresh insights into the religious and administrative practices of the period.
The inscription was unearthed by officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) during a two-day exploration at Sadashivakona in Vadamalapeta Mandal. Engraved on a large rock surface in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil scripts, the inscription has been dated to July 31, 1554 CE.
According to ASI experts, the inscription records a visit by Vijayanagara emperor Sadashiva Raya to the sacred Papavinashanam Tirtha at Sadashivakona. It states that the ruler took a holy dip at the site and subsequently ordered the construction of a Shiva temple and a monastery there.
The inscription also sheds light on temple administration during the Vijayanagara era. It mentions that revenues collected as Kanika tax from lands attached to the Parashurameshwara Temple at Gudimallam were assigned for conducting daily worship and ritual offerings at the newly established shrine. The responsibility was entrusted to Sadashiva Basavanna Odeya.
Historians believe the inscription was authored by Peddayya, son of Chembaperiya, who served as the Karanam (temple accountant and scribe) at Gudimallam. The use of three languages reflects the cultural diversity and administrative reach of the Vijayanagara Empire.
Archaeologists say the discovery is significant as it provides direct historical evidence of Emperor Sadashiva Raya's association with the region and offers valuable information about religious patronage and temple management in the 16th century.
The finding has generated considerable interest among historians, who believe the Seshachalam forests may still conceal several unexplored archaeological treasures. "The Seshachalam forests are known for their rich biodiversity continues to reveal important remnants of South India's historical and cultural heritage," experts noted.
The ASI is expected to undertake further surveys in the area in the hope of identifying additional inscriptions, monuments and historical structures hidden within the forest landscape.