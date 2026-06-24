ETV Bharat / state

472-Year-Old Vijayanagara Inscription Discovered Deep Inside Seshachalam Forests

Tirupati: A 472-year-old stone inscription dating back to the Vijayanagara Empire has been discovered deep inside the Seshachalam forests, offering fresh insights into the religious and administrative practices of the period.

The inscription was unearthed by officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) during a two-day exploration at Sadashivakona in Vadamalapeta Mandal. Engraved on a large rock surface in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil scripts, the inscription has been dated to July 31, 1554 CE.

According to ASI experts, the inscription records a visit by Vijayanagara emperor Sadashiva Raya to the sacred Papavinashanam Tirtha at Sadashivakona. It states that the ruler took a holy dip at the site and subsequently ordered the construction of a Shiva temple and a monastery there.

The inscription also sheds light on temple administration during the Vijayanagara era. It mentions that revenues collected as Kanika tax from lands attached to the Parashurameshwara Temple at Gudimallam were assigned for conducting daily worship and ritual offerings at the newly established shrine. The responsibility was entrusted to Sadashiva Basavanna Odeya.