47 West Bengal Fishermen Return After Three Months in Bangladesh Custody; Torture Allegations Surface
The Bangladesh Coast Guard detained 48 Indian fishermen and three trawlers three months ago. One fisherman, Babul Das, died in a Bangladesh jail.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 10:19 PM IST
Fraserganj: Forty-seven fishermen from Kakdwip returned to West Bengal on Wednesday after spending nearly three months in Bangladeshi custody for allegedly crossing international maritime boundaries. Their arrival at Fraserganj triggered emotional scenes, with many breaking into tears upon reuniting with their families.
Officials said Bangladesh Coast Guard detained 48 Indian fishermen and three trawlers three months ago. During their imprisonment, one fisherman, Babul Das, died in a Bangladesh jail. His body has also been repatriated.
The release followed sustained efforts by the West Bengal Fisheries Department, the district administration, and the central government. The process coincided with India’s repatriation of 32 Bangladeshi fishermen and two trawlers detained for violating Indian waters, increasing diplomatic pressure on Dhaka.
Upon their return, several fishermen alleged they were subjected to torture in Bangladesh. Govinda Das, a fisherman aboard the Parmita trawler, said they were beaten “throughout the night” after their detention. “We thought they would kill us. One fisherman pleaded with them to shoot him,” he said, adding that he would not return to the fishing profession.
Sundarban Fishermen Workers Union Secretary Satinath Patra confirmed the withdrawal of cases against the 47 fishermen by Bangladesh authorities. He said the exchange of fishermen between the two countries took place at the maritime boundary after legal formalities were completed.
Sundarbans Development Minister Bankim Chandra Hazra said Indian fishermen often stray into Bangladeshi waters due to mechanical failures or navigation issues. He said the release was facilitated following diplomatic discussions between the two governments. The families of the fishermen expressed relief after their return.
