ETV Bharat / state

47 West Bengal Fishermen Return After Three Months in Bangladesh Custody; Torture Allegations Surface

Fraserganj: Forty-seven fishermen from Kakdwip returned to West Bengal on Wednesday after spending nearly three months in Bangladeshi custody for allegedly crossing international maritime boundaries. Their arrival at Fraserganj triggered emotional scenes, with many breaking into tears upon reuniting with their families.

Officials said Bangladesh Coast Guard detained 48 Indian fishermen and three trawlers three months ago. During their imprisonment, one fisherman, Babul Das, died in a Bangladesh jail. His body has also been repatriated.

The release followed sustained efforts by the West Bengal Fisheries Department, the district administration, and the central government. The process coincided with India’s repatriation of 32 Bangladeshi fishermen and two trawlers detained for violating Indian waters, increasing diplomatic pressure on Dhaka.