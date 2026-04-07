ETV Bharat / state

4,650 Links Of Videos Of Women Atrocity By Nashik 'Godman' Deleted: SIT

Nashik: The Maharashtra Cyber Police have permanently deleted 4,650 links of videos of atrocities on women by self-styled 'godman' Ashok Kharat from Nashik, an official said on Tuesday. Kharat is in police custody in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of women.

Elaborating on the investigation in a press conference, the special investigation team (SIT) chief, Tejaswi Satpute, said 451 accounts from which these links were posted and shared have been deactivated.

"Ashok Kharat used to exploit citizens' faith. He extorted money from them by handing out tamarind seeds and pebbles. He subjected women to various threats. Kharat was actively spreading superstition by falsely claiming to possess divine powers. The women who were being exploited endured it out of fear, specifically, the fear of society. However, some women gathered courage and raised their voices against this injustice," Satpute said.

The 24-member SIT, which is probing the case following the DGP's direction, has so far recorded 12 criminal cases against Kharat spanning Nashik and Ahilyanagar. Satpute said among these cases, eight have been registered specifically for crimes involving the abuse of women, while the remaining cases have been filed on charges of fraud.