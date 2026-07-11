46-Year-Old Dies Of Covid-19 In Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa; Contact Tracing Initiated
Kadapa DM&HO Ravi Babu said the man was addicted to alcohol and had been admitted to a local hospital for severe breathlessness and cough.
By PTI
Published : July 11, 2026 at 10:37 PM IST
Kadapa: A 46-year-old man died of Covid-19 here four days after treatment with antibiotics failed to control his symptoms, an official said on Thursday.
Kadapa District Medical & Health Officer Ravi Babu said the man was addicted to alcohol and had been admitted to a local hospital for severe breathlessness and cough. "A 46-year-old man from Masapeta area in Kadapa succumbed to Covid-19. He was an alcoholic. He was suffering from severe breathlessness and cough," Babu told PTI.
An X-ray examination showed that both lungs of the individual were completely damaged, resulting in pneumonia, the DM&HO said. The disease did not subside even after four days of high-dose antibiotic treatment, prompting doctors to suspect a coronavirus infection, he said.
A subsequent CT scan of the chest confirmed the Covid-19 infection, Babu said, adding that containment measures - including sanitisation and the tracing of primary and secondary contacts of the dead individual - had been undertaken.
Meanwhile, District in-charge minister S. Savitha has directed officials to intensify public awareness on Covid-19 prevention and ensure the use of masks in crowded places and hospitals. She also asked authorities to identify people with symptoms such as fever and cough and shift them to isolation wards without delay.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the minister expressed concern over eight confirmed Covid-19 cases and two reported deaths in the district. She instructed district collector CH Sridhar and District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Ravibabu to strictly enforce Covid-19 protocols in affected areas.
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