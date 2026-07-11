ETV Bharat / state

46-Year-Old Dies Of Covid-19 In Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa; Contact Tracing Initiated

Kadapa: A 46-year-old man died of Covid-19 here four days after treatment with antibiotics failed to control his symptoms, an official said on Thursday.

Kadapa District Medical & Health Officer Ravi Babu said the man was addicted to alcohol and had been admitted to a local hospital for severe breathlessness and cough. "A 46-year-old man from Masapeta area in Kadapa succumbed to Covid-19. He was an alcoholic. He was suffering from severe breathlessness and cough," Babu told PTI.

An X-ray examination showed that both lungs of the individual were completely damaged, resulting in pneumonia, the DM&HO said. The disease did not subside even after four days of high-dose antibiotic treatment, prompting doctors to suspect a coronavirus infection, he said.

A subsequent CT scan of the chest confirmed the Covid-19 infection, Babu said, adding that containment measures - including sanitisation and the tracing of primary and secondary contacts of the dead individual - had been undertaken.