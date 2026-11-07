ETV Bharat / state

458 Acres Of Illicit Cannabis Cultivation In Arunachal Destroyed: NCB

A joint multi-agency team successfully clear acres of illicit cannabis cultivation in the first phase of an intensive eradication drive at the Kalaktang subdivision, in West Kameng on Saturday. ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Anti-narcotics agencies destroyed about 458 acres of illicit cannabis cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh, the NCB said on Saturday. The task was undertaken by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Itanagar office, along with central forces like the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), apart from the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

The joint agencies cleared approximately 458 acres of illicit cannabis cultivation in the Kalaktang subdivision of the West Kameng district between October 26 and November 3, the NCB said in a statement.

The teams destroyed over 1.37 lakh kg of cannabis plants grown primarily on community lands, it said. The state police and administration conducted a ground survey for the task while the NCB got the satellite imagery of the cultivation sites in the rugged terrain, according to the agency. It further said the area cleared of illicit cannabis across Arunachal Pradesh so far in 2026 is more than eight times the full-year figure for 2025.