ETV Bharat / state

45 Percent Of Doctor Posts Vacant At AIIMS Jodhpur: Govt In Lok Sabha

Jodhpur: In a concerning scenario for the health sector in Rajasthan, 45 percent of the doctor posts at the AIIMS Jodhpur in the state remain vacant impacting service delivery.

The revelation was made by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in response to a question raised in the Lok Sabha by Dausa MP Murarilal Meena.

According to the data, currently, there are 405 sanctioned faculty positions, but only 221 are filled at the institute—meaning over 45% of the doctor posts remain vacant. Under these circumstances, managing the expanding facilities amidst the growing patient load will be challenging.

When AIIMS Executive Director Dr. Govardhan Dutt Puri was approached by ETV Bharat for a comment, he declined to speak; however, doctors at the institute state that positions are not being filled at the required pace, which inevitably impacts service delivery.

Established in 2013, Jodhpur AIIMS has developed much faster than its counterparts in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh, and Patna. It has emerged as a vital center for treating various serious ailments—including cancer—attracting patients from across North India.

Recently, when the health of two expectant mothers in Jodhpur deteriorated, they were immediately shifted to the institute in critical condition; both subsequently recovered and returned home. In 2023-24, there were 305 faculty positions at Jodhpur; this number was increased to 405 for 2025-26, yet not a single new position was filled over the course of a year.