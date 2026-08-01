45 Percent Of Doctor Posts Vacant At AIIMS Jodhpur: Govt In Lok Sabha
As per data, against 405 sanctioned faculty positions, but only 221 of them are filled at the institute.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Jodhpur: In a concerning scenario for the health sector in Rajasthan, 45 percent of the doctor posts at the AIIMS Jodhpur in the state remain vacant impacting service delivery.
The revelation was made by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in response to a question raised in the Lok Sabha by Dausa MP Murarilal Meena.
According to the data, currently, there are 405 sanctioned faculty positions, but only 221 are filled at the institute—meaning over 45% of the doctor posts remain vacant. Under these circumstances, managing the expanding facilities amidst the growing patient load will be challenging.
When AIIMS Executive Director Dr. Govardhan Dutt Puri was approached by ETV Bharat for a comment, he declined to speak; however, doctors at the institute state that positions are not being filled at the required pace, which inevitably impacts service delivery.
Established in 2013, Jodhpur AIIMS has developed much faster than its counterparts in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh, and Patna. It has emerged as a vital center for treating various serious ailments—including cancer—attracting patients from across North India.
Recently, when the health of two expectant mothers in Jodhpur deteriorated, they were immediately shifted to the institute in critical condition; both subsequently recovered and returned home. In 2023-24, there were 305 faculty positions at Jodhpur; this number was increased to 405 for 2025-26, yet not a single new position was filled over the course of a year.
National-level AIIMS institutes have currently been established in 20 cities across the country, including Delhi. However, the shortage of sanctioned doctor posts remains a challenge. With the establishment of AIIMS, public expectations have risen, leading to an increased patient load, yet the corresponding number of doctors is not available.
The Journey of AIIMS in India
The first AIIMS was established in Delhi in 1956. Subsequently, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government announced six AIIMS institutes—located in Jodhpur, Bhopal, Patna, Rishikesh, Bhubaneswar, and Raipur—which became operational after 2013. Following this, the Manmohan government announced the establishment of an AIIMS in Raebareli. After 2014, the Modi government expanded the network, bringing the total number of AIIMS institutes to 25; of these, 20 are currently operational.
AIIMS Jodhpur at a Glance
- Over 1.4 million (14 lakh) OPD patients annually
- Over 137,000 patient admissions annually
- Over 143,000 surgeries performed annually
- Currently 1,450 functional beds
Major Achievements
- 105 kidney transplants
- 29 liver transplants
- 11 bone marrow transplants
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