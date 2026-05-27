45°C Without Power: Life In This Odisha Village Remains In The Dark, Battles Heat And Neglect
In this village, families bear 45°C without electricity, roads or healthcare access, while children’s education and safety remain under threat, reports Badsah Jusman Kumar Rana.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Sambalpur: At a time when rising temperature coupled with power cut is throwing normal life out of gear for people in most urban areas, residents of Jharpur village’s Colony Pada in Odisha’s Sambalpur district are spending life without electricity. And this they have been doing since decades.
Located nearly 80 km from Sambalpur district headquarters, Colony Pada under Shirid Panchayat in Jamankira block remains cut off from basic infrastructure. Around 30 tribal and Dalit families live here, but nearly 20 households still lack electricity because power poles have never reached the settlement.
During peak summer, the residents' survival is nothing less than an ordeal.
“There is no electricity in our village. If I had known this before my marriage, I would not have agreed to the proposal. My family would have cancelled the marriage. It has been 11 years since I got married, yet this village remains without power. Just imagine how we are living,” says local resident Geeta Magar.
With temperatures hovering around 45°C in Sambalpur, villagers rely on tree shade during the day and darkness after sunset.
But the irony is the settlement lies close to forested land, creating another layer of vulnerability. As evening approaches, families are forced to retreat indoors due to the fear of elephant movement in the area. Children struggle to study without lighting, raising concerns about their future. "Our children’s future is completely dark,” Geeta says, pointing not only to the absence of electricity but also the lack of proper roads.
During the monsoon season, movement becomes even more difficult. Despite repeated appeals to district authorities, villagers allege their grievances have not been paid heed. “If the government can focus on urban development, why are rural areas still being neglected?” she asks.
The area falls within the Assembly constituency represented by Odisha Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Naik and the parliamentary constituency of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Electricity is not the only missing service. Colony Pada lacks a paved road, severely affecting healthcare access. According to local ward member Ganesh Naik, ambulances cannot enter the settlement because of accessibility issues.
“When someone falls sick, patients have to be carried on cots to another hamlet before medical transport can reach them,” he says.
He adds that the absence of electric poles has left most families disconnected from the power grid. Longstanding demands for roads, electricity and culverts too are not being addressed.
The village condition has become so severe that residents say some families hesitate to arrange marriages with young men from the settlement.
Local social activist Ricky Sharma terms the entire situation as a contradiction of modern India.
“Even after decades of Independence and in today’s digital era, people are living without electricity. Imagine surviving 45-degree heat without power. Children cannot study, nights are unsafe because of elephant fear. What future can one think of for the children,” he asks.
He has urged the district administration to conduct a ground-level assessment and intervene before another generation grows up deprived of basic opportunities.
Responding to the issue, Jamankira BDO Rabindra Sethi said officials got to know about the problem only recently. He however said that infrastructure development in the region can be complicated because some settlements emerge on forest or protected land, creating administrative and legal challenges for road construction and other public works.
He assured that since families are living there, efforts will be made to provide essential services. “A field inspection will be conducted and the issue will be addressed on priority,” the BDO said.
For the residents of Jharpur’s Colony Pada, promises since years have not given them respite from heat, neither have they lit their homes, or connected them to the outside world. "We are at nature's mercy," residents said.
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