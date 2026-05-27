ETV Bharat / state

45°C Without Power: Life In This Odisha Village Remains In The Dark, Battles Heat And Neglect

45°C Without Power: Life In This Sambalpur Village Of Odisha Remains In The Dark, Battles Heat And Neglect ( ETV Bharat )

Sambalpur: At a time when rising temperature coupled with power cut is throwing normal life out of gear for people in most urban areas, residents of Jharpur village’s Colony Pada in Odisha’s Sambalpur district are spending life without electricity. And this they have been doing since decades.

Located nearly 80 km from Sambalpur district headquarters, Colony Pada under Shirid Panchayat in Jamankira block remains cut off from basic infrastructure. Around 30 tribal and Dalit families live here, but nearly 20 households still lack electricity because power poles have never reached the settlement.

Jharpur village’s Colony Pada in Odisha’s Sambalpur district (ETV Bharat)

During peak summer, the residents' survival is nothing less than an ordeal.

“There is no electricity in our village. If I had known this before my marriage, I would not have agreed to the proposal. My family would have cancelled the marriage. It has been 11 years since I got married, yet this village remains without power. Just imagine how we are living,” says local resident Geeta Magar.

With temperatures hovering around 45°C in Sambalpur, villagers rely on tree shade during the day and darkness after sunset.

Government primary school in Jharpur (ETV Bharat)

But the irony is the settlement lies close to forested land, creating another layer of vulnerability. As evening approaches, families are forced to retreat indoors due to the fear of elephant movement in the area. Children struggle to study without lighting, raising concerns about their future. "Our children’s future is completely dark,” Geeta says, pointing not only to the absence of electricity but also the lack of proper roads.

During the monsoon season, movement becomes even more difficult. Despite repeated appeals to district authorities, villagers allege their grievances have not been paid heed. “If the government can focus on urban development, why are rural areas still being neglected?” she asks.