43 Teachers Reinstated In Raipur Govt Schools After 11-Year Legal Battle
The petitioners, appointed in 2013, joined service on October 15, 2014, but 45 days later, their appointments were cancelled without proper process.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 7:39 PM IST
Bilaspur: The Raipur Municipal Corporation has reinstated 43 assistant teachers in various government schools following the orders of the Chhattisgarh High Court and the Supreme Court, ending a legal battle that started 11 years ago.
In an order dated August 4, the Raipur Municipal Corporation gave them postings along with all service and seniority benefits.
The matter pertains to the recruitment of assistant teachers in 2013. Following the selection process, 43 candidates assumed office on October 15, 2014 but, 45 days later, on November 29, 2014, their appointments were cancelled without following proper procedure. Following this, the teachers approached the Chhattisgarh High Court, challenging this action.
On April 16, 2019, a single bench of the Chhattisgarh High Court set aside the cancellation order, terming it arbitrary, discriminatory, and a violation of Article 14 of the Constitution. The court directed that service benefits, including continuity of service, seniority, and notional benefits, be granted, although payment of wages were not ordered under the 'no work, no pay' principle.
Following this, the state government filed an appeal against the verdict in 'State of Chhattisgarh & Others Vs Gavendra Sahu, Ghanshyam Sahu, Purshottam Yadav, Krishna Kumar Singrol & 39 Others' case.
On March 2, 2022, a division bench of the Chhattisgarh High Court dismissed the state government's appeal and upheld the single bench's verdict.
Subsequently, on April 15, 2025, the Supreme Court dismissed the Special Leave Petition, declining to interfere with the high court's decision. Consequently, the judgment passed in favour of the petitioners became final and binding.
Despite the Supreme Court's final verdict, the orders were not complied for a prolonged period, prompting the petitioners to file a contempt petition before the Chhattisgarh High Court.
During the contempt proceedings, the administration took the necessary action and on August 4, the Raipur Municipal Corporation reinstated all 43 assistant teachers, issuing orders for their posting in various government schools, and ensuring the provision of continuity of service, seniority, notional benefits, and all other consequential service benefits in accordance with the court's directives.
Advocate Rupesh Sahu, who represented the petitioners in the 'State of Chhattisgarh & Others Vs Gavendra Sahu, Ghanshyam Sahu, Purshottam Yadav, Krishna Kumar Singrol & 39 Others' case, said, "This decision is not merely a matter of reinstating the services of 43 assistant teachers; it is also a victory for the rule of law and the principle of constitutional equality. Both the high court and the Supreme Court clarified that employees' services cannot be terminated without following due process of law."
On August 6, the High Court disposed of the contempt petition.
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