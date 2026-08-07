ETV Bharat / state

43 Teachers Reinstated In Raipur Govt Schools After 11-Year Legal Battle

Bilaspur: The Raipur Municipal Corporation has reinstated 43 assistant teachers in various government schools following the orders of the Chhattisgarh High Court and the Supreme Court, ending a legal battle that started 11 years ago.

In an order dated August 4, the Raipur Municipal Corporation gave them postings along with all service and seniority benefits.

The matter pertains to the recruitment of assistant teachers in 2013. Following the selection process, 43 candidates assumed office on October 15, 2014 but, 45 days later, on November 29, 2014, their appointments were cancelled without following proper procedure. Following this, the teachers approached the Chhattisgarh High Court, challenging this action.

On April 16, 2019, a single bench of the Chhattisgarh High Court set aside the cancellation order, terming it arbitrary, discriminatory, and a violation of Article 14 of the Constitution. The court directed that service benefits, including continuity of service, seniority, and notional benefits, be granted, although payment of wages were not ordered under the 'no work, no pay' principle.

Following this, the state government filed an appeal against the verdict in 'State of Chhattisgarh & Others Vs Gavendra Sahu, Ghanshyam Sahu, Purshottam Yadav, Krishna Kumar Singrol & 39 Others' case.

On March 2, 2022, a division bench of the Chhattisgarh High Court dismissed the state government's appeal and upheld the single bench's verdict.