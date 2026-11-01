ETV Bharat / state

Telangana SIR: 43 Lakh Votes Deleted, 1.65 Lakh Applications Rejected Over Unsigned Declarations

Hyderabad: Widespread concerns have emerged in Telangana over the SIR after over 43 lakh voters were deleted and 1.65 lakh applications were rejected due to unsigned declarations.

Various errors have been detected in the voter rolls. In one instance, the votes of an entire family comprising 10 people were cancelled because they had travelled to their village following the death of their mother.

In another instance, after a family had gone to their village for a wedding, it found the members' names struck off the electoral roll.

In Hyderabad, voters have voiced concerns that they don't figure in the electoral rolls as they could not return their enumeration forms within the stipulated deadline.

Affected voters have said that they are made to sign a false declaration of voting for the first time, while thousands of voter registration applications have been rejected.

"I am 70 years old. I have been voting ever since NTR founded his party. My vote was cancelled during the survey. I have been running from pillar to post to be on the voter list. My voter ID has been cancelled, and they refuse to accept my Aadhaar card as proof. I have been voting for all these years, yet now it is as if I don't even exist," said Shaik Mahboob from Bholakpur.

Likewise, in the family of Saibaba, a resident of Bholakpur, there were 11 registered voters, but after the electoral survey, only one person’s name remains on the voter list.

Raju, a resident of Old Ramanthapur, and his wife had gone to their native village during the SIR, and when they returned and attempted to submit their enumeration forms, they were told that the deadline had expired. As a result, both their votes were cancelled.