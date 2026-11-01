Telangana SIR: 43 Lakh Votes Deleted, 1.65 Lakh Applications Rejected Over Unsigned Declarations
Voters in Telangana deleted from electoral rolls during SIR while some applications have been rejected over unsigned declarations.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Widespread concerns have emerged in Telangana over the SIR after over 43 lakh voters were deleted and 1.65 lakh applications were rejected due to unsigned declarations.
Various errors have been detected in the voter rolls. In one instance, the votes of an entire family comprising 10 people were cancelled because they had travelled to their village following the death of their mother.
In another instance, after a family had gone to their village for a wedding, it found the members' names struck off the electoral roll.
In Hyderabad, voters have voiced concerns that they don't figure in the electoral rolls as they could not return their enumeration forms within the stipulated deadline.
Affected voters have said that they are made to sign a false declaration of voting for the first time, while thousands of voter registration applications have been rejected.
"I am 70 years old. I have been voting ever since NTR founded his party. My vote was cancelled during the survey. I have been running from pillar to post to be on the voter list. My voter ID has been cancelled, and they refuse to accept my Aadhaar card as proof. I have been voting for all these years, yet now it is as if I don't even exist," said Shaik Mahboob from Bholakpur.
Likewise, in the family of Saibaba, a resident of Bholakpur, there were 11 registered voters, but after the electoral survey, only one person’s name remains on the voter list.
Raju, a resident of Old Ramanthapur, and his wife had gone to their native village during the SIR, and when they returned and attempted to submit their enumeration forms, they were told that the deadline had expired. As a result, both their votes were cancelled.
In the case of a government employee’s family in Malakpet, which held 10 votes, a delay in returning the enumeration forms lead to the cancellation of all their votes.
For voter registration, a person is required to fill out Form-6, attach a photograph, and sign it. Additionally, the applicant is required to sign another document about the votes of their parents, grandparents, or other ancestors.
Alternatively, they must attach one of the 12 types of identity documents prescribed by the Election Commission.
However, the voters are also required to sign a declaration stating, "I am registering as a voter for the first time."
Those whose votes have been deleted either due to a failure to submit enumeration forms, or inability to map their details to the votes of their parents or ancestors, or the negligence of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are now objecting to signing the declarations.
They are questioning the need to provide false verification to re-register after their votes have been cancelled.
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