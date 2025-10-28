ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Polls 2025 | 423 Candidates In Fray In First Phase Have Criminal Antecedents: ADR Report

Patna: The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Bihar Election Watch have released a detailed analysis of the backgrounds of candidates for the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Based on the affidavits of 1,303 out of 1,314 candidates from 121 assembly constituencies, the report demonstrates the deep-rooted nexus of crime and money power in Bihar politics.

The report reveals that 423 (32%) of the 1,303 candidates contesting the first phase have declared criminal cases. Of them, 354 (27%) were booked for serious criminal cases, including 33 for murder, 86 for attempted murder, and 42 for crimes against women and two for rape.

The list of serious criminal cases includes almost all major political parties. Forty nine (43%) of 114 candidates from the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), 16 (18%) of 89 from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), 42 (60%) of 70 from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 15 (26%) of 57 from the Janata Dal United (JDU), 27 (56%) of 48 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), nine (20%) of 44 from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 12 (52%) out of 23 from the Congress (INC), nine (64%) out of 14 from the CPI(ML), five out of 13 from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), four (80%) of 5 from the CPI, and three out of three from the CPI(M) have criminal records.

The situation is equally worrying for the total criminal cases by parties. RJD's 53 (76%) out of 70 candidates, BJP's 31 (65%) out of 48 BJP candidates, Congress's 15 (25%) out of 23 candidates, CPI(ML)'s 13 (93%) out of 14 candidates, and all CPI and CPI (M) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Apart from this, JSP's 50 (44%) out of 114 candidates, and JDU's 22 (39%) out of 57 candidates have declared criminal cases.

The ADR report states that political parties have completely ignored the Supreme Court's guidelines of February 13, 2020, directing political parties to provide concrete reasons for giving tickets to candidates with criminal antecedents. According to the directive, a candidate should be selected based on their merit, achievements, and social contributions, not on their popularity or political pressure.

The report reveals that for the current election, political parties gave tickets to approximately 32% of candidates with criminal cases.

The report further states that 519 (40%) out of 1,303 candidates are millionaires, with an average wealth of Rs 3.26 crore. This indicates that money power is increasing in elections, and almost every major party is prioritising wealthy candidates, resulting in the dominance of capital in politics and the gradual decrease of common people or middle-class candidates.