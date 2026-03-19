ETV Bharat / state

42 Illegally Operating Resorts Sealed & Shut Down: TN Forest Department Informs Madras High Court

Chennai: The Forest Department of the Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court that 42 resorts operating illegally within the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve area have been shut down and sealed.

Karpagam, representing a private NGO based in Coimbatore, had filed a petition in the Madras High Court alleging that the ecosystem of the hilly region within the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (located in Erode district) was being severely damaged by illegal resorts operating without the necessary approvals from the National Board for Wildlife and the Hill Area Conservation Authority.

Upon hearing the case, the Court ordered the Tamil Nadu government to take action to dismantle or remove resorts operating illegally within the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and directed the government to submit a report detailing the implementation of the court's orders.

Subsequently, the case came up for further hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arulmurugan.