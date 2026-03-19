42 Illegally Operating Resorts Sealed & Shut Down: TN Forest Department Informs Madras High Court
The petitioner alleged that no action had been taken against several private resorts within the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 9:42 PM IST
Chennai: The Forest Department of the Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court that 42 resorts operating illegally within the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve area have been shut down and sealed.
Karpagam, representing a private NGO based in Coimbatore, had filed a petition in the Madras High Court alleging that the ecosystem of the hilly region within the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (located in Erode district) was being severely damaged by illegal resorts operating without the necessary approvals from the National Board for Wildlife and the Hill Area Conservation Authority.
Upon hearing the case, the Court ordered the Tamil Nadu government to take action to dismantle or remove resorts operating illegally within the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and directed the government to submit a report detailing the implementation of the court's orders.
Subsequently, the case came up for further hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arulmurugan.
Special Government Pleader T. Srinivasan, appearing on behalf of the Forest Department, stated that inspections were conducted at 53 resorts and farmhouses located within the eco-sensitive zone. He noted that the inspections revealed 11 resorts were operating with valid permits, while 42 resorts were functioning without any authorisation whatsoever. Consequently, he informed the court that action had been taken to shut down and seal these 42 establishments.
At this juncture, Advocate Chockalingam, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that action had still not been taken against several other private resorts. He further stated that details regarding these specific instances had been submitted to the court in the form of an affidavit.
In response, the Forest Department indicated that it would be filing a fresh report regarding the removal of these resorts. Furthermore, on behalf of the resort owners, it was submitted that the concerned authorities were refusing to hear appeals regarding the sealed resorts, citing the present case as the reason.
The Judges clarified that the concerned authorities are at liberty to hear the appeal petitions and that this case would not serve as an impediment to doing so; they subsequently adjourned the hearing of the case to April 7, 2026.
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