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42 Civil Judges, 118 Assistant Professors Among 1,455 J&K Vacancies Awaiting Selection: RTI

PDP workers protest over alleged backdoor appointments in Jammu and Kashmir ( IANS )

Srinagar: As many as 1,455 government posts are awaiting selection through the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), including 594 lecturer posts in the School Education Department, 90 posts under the Combined Competitive Examination-2024 and 118 assistant professor posts in government medical colleges, according to information released under the Right to Information Act.

The figures are part of an RTI response issued by the J&K Public Service Commission to journalist and RTI applicant Dr. M.M. Shuja. The application sought information about the commission's recruitment activity, staffing, finances, pending selections and court cases from August 2019 to August 2025.

The response, issued under Section 7 of the RTI Act, offers a snapshot of the recruitment workload before the commission and the number of selections that remained pending when the information was compiled.

The largest block of pending posts is in the School Education Department, with 594 lecturer positions awaiting selection across various disciplines.

The General Administration Department has 90 posts under CCE-2024 awaiting selection.

The Health and Medical Education Department accounts for several other significant groups. They include 107 assistant professor, lecturer and tutor posts at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, 118 assistant professor posts in various government medical colleges, 37 medical officer posts in Ayurvedic and Homeopathic streams, 12 lady medical officer posts and 10 assistant professor nursing posts.

The list also includes seven assistant professor posts in pediatrics at Children's Hospital Bemina in Srinagar.

Other major pending selections include 65 prosecuting officer posts in the Home Department, 42 civil judge posts in the Law Department and 35 faculty posts in government Unani and Ayurvedic hospitals at Ganderbal and Akhnoor.

The Higher Education Department has 86 assistant professor posts pending across various disciplines. SKIMS has another 51 professor, tutor and lecturer posts on the list.

There are also 30 posts related to food technology and food processing, seven lecturer posts under the Skill Development Department, seven veterinary assistant surgeon posts and five district sericulture officer posts.

The pending list includes smaller groups of posts across the Home, Forest, Science and Technology, Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture Production, Geology and Mining, Law and other departments.

Among these are 80 posts for the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service notified in 2025, three assistant legal remembrancer and district litigation officer posts, four superintendent jail posts, one scientific officer post in chemistry and toxicology, one assistant engineer mining post and two assistant professor posts in food engineering and technology.

The RTI response also shows the scale of recruitment undertaken by the commission during the six-year period covered by the application.

According to documents enclosed with the response, the JKPSC notified 7,502 posts through 109 recruitment notifications between August 2019 and August 2025.

The notifications covered a wide range of government departments and positions. They included medical officers, assistant professors, lecturers, prosecutors, civil judges, faculty positions and administrative services.

Among the more recent recruitments were 19 lecturer posts in various disciplines in the School Education Department, 13 assistant professor and tutor posts, seven lecturer posts under the Skill Development Department, one scientific officer post, one superintendent jail post, 42 civil judge posts, 37 medical officer posts, three assistant legal remembrancer and district litigation officer posts and 80 JKAS posts.

The commission's own staffing position was also detailed in the RTI response.

It lists 97 employees appointed, working or deployed with the JKPSC. The list includes Chairman A.K. Choudhary, members Dr. Rajiv Singh and Asaf Mehmood Sagar, Secretary Bashir Ahmad Dar, the controller of examinations and other senior officers.

The staff list also includes additional secretaries, assistant legal remembrancers, under secretaries, section officers, stenographers, assistants, accountants, computer operators and other employees.

Junior secretariat assistants, press machinery staff, packers, jamadars, daftari and multi-tasking staff are also included.

The response did not provide a separate numerical assessment of the staff shortage sought by the applicant.

The commission also disclosed details of its capital expenditure budget for six financial years.

Its approved capital expenditure budget from 2020-21 to 2025-26 totaled about 9.56 crore rupees, while expenditure recorded against it was about 3.51 crore rupees.

In 2020-21, the approved capital expenditure budget was 2.0093 crore rupees and expenditure stood at 41.54 lakh rupees.

The approved budget in 2021-22 was 1.6518 crore rupees, against expenditure of 68.45 lakh rupees.

For 2022-23, the approved budget was 1.70 crore rupees and expenditure was 59.45 lakh rupees.