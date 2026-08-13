42 Civil Judges, 118 Assistant Professors Among 1,455 J&K Vacancies Awaiting Selection: RTI
The figures were revealed in reply to a Right to Information filed by journalist and RTI activist MM Shuja.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Srinagar: As many as 1,455 government posts are awaiting selection through the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), including 594 lecturer posts in the School Education Department, 90 posts under the Combined Competitive Examination-2024 and 118 assistant professor posts in government medical colleges, according to information released under the Right to Information Act.
The figures are part of an RTI response issued by the J&K Public Service Commission to journalist and RTI applicant Dr. M.M. Shuja. The application sought information about the commission's recruitment activity, staffing, finances, pending selections and court cases from August 2019 to August 2025.
The response, issued under Section 7 of the RTI Act, offers a snapshot of the recruitment workload before the commission and the number of selections that remained pending when the information was compiled.
The largest block of pending posts is in the School Education Department, with 594 lecturer positions awaiting selection across various disciplines.
The General Administration Department has 90 posts under CCE-2024 awaiting selection.
The Health and Medical Education Department accounts for several other significant groups. They include 107 assistant professor, lecturer and tutor posts at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, 118 assistant professor posts in various government medical colleges, 37 medical officer posts in Ayurvedic and Homeopathic streams, 12 lady medical officer posts and 10 assistant professor nursing posts.
The list also includes seven assistant professor posts in pediatrics at Children's Hospital Bemina in Srinagar.
Other major pending selections include 65 prosecuting officer posts in the Home Department, 42 civil judge posts in the Law Department and 35 faculty posts in government Unani and Ayurvedic hospitals at Ganderbal and Akhnoor.
The Higher Education Department has 86 assistant professor posts pending across various disciplines. SKIMS has another 51 professor, tutor and lecturer posts on the list.
There are also 30 posts related to food technology and food processing, seven lecturer posts under the Skill Development Department, seven veterinary assistant surgeon posts and five district sericulture officer posts.
The pending list includes smaller groups of posts across the Home, Forest, Science and Technology, Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture Production, Geology and Mining, Law and other departments.
Among these are 80 posts for the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service notified in 2025, three assistant legal remembrancer and district litigation officer posts, four superintendent jail posts, one scientific officer post in chemistry and toxicology, one assistant engineer mining post and two assistant professor posts in food engineering and technology.
The RTI response also shows the scale of recruitment undertaken by the commission during the six-year period covered by the application.
According to documents enclosed with the response, the JKPSC notified 7,502 posts through 109 recruitment notifications between August 2019 and August 2025.
The notifications covered a wide range of government departments and positions. They included medical officers, assistant professors, lecturers, prosecutors, civil judges, faculty positions and administrative services.
Among the more recent recruitments were 19 lecturer posts in various disciplines in the School Education Department, 13 assistant professor and tutor posts, seven lecturer posts under the Skill Development Department, one scientific officer post, one superintendent jail post, 42 civil judge posts, 37 medical officer posts, three assistant legal remembrancer and district litigation officer posts and 80 JKAS posts.
The commission's own staffing position was also detailed in the RTI response.
It lists 97 employees appointed, working or deployed with the JKPSC. The list includes Chairman A.K. Choudhary, members Dr. Rajiv Singh and Asaf Mehmood Sagar, Secretary Bashir Ahmad Dar, the controller of examinations and other senior officers.
The staff list also includes additional secretaries, assistant legal remembrancers, under secretaries, section officers, stenographers, assistants, accountants, computer operators and other employees.
Junior secretariat assistants, press machinery staff, packers, jamadars, daftari and multi-tasking staff are also included.
The response did not provide a separate numerical assessment of the staff shortage sought by the applicant.
The commission also disclosed details of its capital expenditure budget for six financial years.
Its approved capital expenditure budget from 2020-21 to 2025-26 totaled about 9.56 crore rupees, while expenditure recorded against it was about 3.51 crore rupees.
In 2020-21, the approved capital expenditure budget was 2.0093 crore rupees and expenditure stood at 41.54 lakh rupees.
The approved budget in 2021-22 was 1.6518 crore rupees, against expenditure of 68.45 lakh rupees.
For 2022-23, the approved budget was 1.70 crore rupees and expenditure was 59.45 lakh rupees.
In 2023-24, the approved budget was again 1.70 crore rupees, but expenditure fell to 10.19 lakh rupees.
The commission had an approved capital expenditure budget of 1 crore rupees in 2024-25 and spent 61.35 lakh rupees.
For 2025-26, the approved budget was 1.50 crore rupees.
Expenditure up to the period covered by the response was 1.0999 crore rupees.
The RTI response also included spending on conferences and seminars. For 2021-22, the budget under this head was 18,000 rupees, with no expenditure recorded. In 2022-23, 50,000 rupees was budgeted and 49,100 rupees was spent.
The budget was 95,000 rupees in 2023-24, with no expenditure recorded.
In 2024-25, 90,000 rupees was budgeted and 51,500 rupees was spent. For 2025-26, the budget up to August was 1.35 lakh rupees, with expenditure of 32,800 rupees.
The commission did not provide a year-wise total of revenue collected through application fees, drafts and postal orders for the entire period requested.
It said the information was not available in a ready form under Section 2(f) of the RTI Act.
According to the response, calculating the year-wise breakup of fees received between 2005 and 2025 would require working out the figures based on the number of posts advertised each year.
The commission said it had already provided information on application fee collections for the financial years 2023-24 and 2025-26 in response to a starred question in the Legislative Assembly. Those amounts were not reproduced in the RTI order.
The applicant also sought details of posts that had been withdrawn by departments after being advertised, including the reasons for withdrawal and the number of candidates who had applied.
The commission said the information was voluminous and would take considerable time to compile in the requested format. It advised the applicant to visit its office for the information.
The response also sheds light on legal challenges affecting some recruitment processes.
The cases listed include Mohd. Rameez Zargar vs. Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department, Sahil Sharma vs. Tarvinderpal Singh concerning a physical education lecturer post in the PSP category, and Kritika Sharma and others vs. Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and others concerning recruitment for district sericulture officers.
The commission separately said information concerning selection lists held up because of court cases or other legal issues had been provided through a questionnaire.
For posts where written examinations or interviews had already been conducted but the selection process was not complete, the commission said the information could not be provided at that stage because the recruitment processes were still underway.
The RTI response does not establish that all 1,455 posts had remained vacant since the dates on which they were notified.
Instead, the documents describe them as posts "pending for selections" at the time of the response.
That distinction is significant because the same documents show that the commission continued to issue recruitment notifications during the period covered by the RTI application.
The figures nevertheless underline the scale of the recruitment workload handled by the JKPSC.
Between August 2019 and August 2025, the commission notified 7,502 posts through 109 recruitment notifications. At the time covered by the response, 1,455 posts were listed as pending for selection.
For government job aspirants in Jammu and Kashmir, the pending list spans several key sectors, including education, health, law, prosecution, administration, agriculture, science and technology and public services.
The School Education Department alone accounts for 594 pending lecturer posts. The health sector has several hundred more positions spread across government medical colleges, SKIMS, hospitals and other institutions.
The response indicates that court proceedings are one factor affecting some selections, while other recruitment processes had not yet been completed when the information was sought.
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